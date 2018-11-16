Tampa Bay Lightning center Brayden Point recorded a natural hat trick in 91 seconds to lead his team to a comeback victory

caption The 22-year-old’s lightning-fast natural hat trick was the first of his three-year career. source Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

The Pittsburgh Penguins jumped out to an early 2-0 lead against the Tampa Bay Lightning Thursday night.

Tampa Bay center Brayden Point pulled his team out of the rut at lightning speed, recording his first career hat trick in just 91 seconds.

The 22-year-old’s scoring barrage accounted for the second-quickest natural hat trick since the NHL’s 1967-68 expansion and helped the Lightning to a 4-3 win.

The Pittsburgh Penguins made light work of Tampa Bay early in Tuesday night’s game, jumping out to a quick lead thanks to two first-period goals in a three-minute span.

But then Lightning struck in the form of their 22-year-old center.

Brayden Point scored three goals in a 91-second span to record the second-quickest natural hat trick since the NHL’s 1967-68 expansion and pull Tampa Bay out of the early rut.

A natural hat trick requires a player to score three consecutive goals without any other player on either team scoring in between. Hall of Famer Billy Mosienko still holds the record for the fastest hat trick in NHL history after scoring three times in 21 seconds back in 1952.

Point began his scoring barrage with just 2.7 seconds left in the first period, taking advantage of the Lightning’s two-man advantage and ricochetting the puck off of the post and into the net.

Brayden Point from the circle for the power-play beauty! WHAT A SHOT!#GoBolts pic.twitter.com/aJhV3dFYJ9 — Hockey Daily (@HockeyDaily365) November 16, 2018

His next goal – a close-range slap shot off of a Steven Stamkos pass – came less than a minute into the following period.

Second of the night for Brayden Point #TBLvsPIT pic.twitter.com/iVIMv837Dn — Right Wing, Shoots Left (@HILITINGHOCKEY) November 16, 2018

Finally, the Calgary, Canada native slipped a quick shot past Pittsburgh goaltender Matt Murray from right in front of the net 47 seconds later to cap off the onslaught and claim the lead.

Brayden Point with the natural hatty!#TBLvsPIT pic.twitter.com/vRVncxeWRV — Right Wing, Shoots Left (@HILITINGHOCKEY) November 16, 2018

For his part, Point didn’t even know that his third goal put his hat trick among the fastest in the history of the league.

“That’s a first for me,” Point said, per the Associated Press’ Dan Scifo. “They told me after the game, so it’s pretty cool. Guys made good plays and I was able to score.”

Point’s hat trick – the first of his career – threw the momentum back to the Lightning and helped them take the lead permanently later in the game.

“We needed to get at least one,” Stamkos said, per Diana Nearhos of the Tampa Bay Times. “It’s a huge momentum swing.”

The Penguins managed to recover and even the score three minutes later, but Tampa Bay reclaimed the lead for good on a powerplay goal from center Yanni Gourde. Head coach Jon Cooper had a lot to be proud of after walking away from PPG Paints Arena with the 4-3 victory.

“The boys this year have really made an effort to make sure they shoot and they make their plays on scrambles and rebounds,” he told Nearhos. “It’s been fun to watch.”