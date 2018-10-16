‘Real Housewives’ star Tamra Judge quit the keto diet after only a month: ‘I just fell off the wagon’

caption Tamra Judge said she decided to quit the keto diet after a month. source Alberto E. Rodriguez/GettyImages

Tamra Judge, “The Real Housewives of Orange County” star, has abandoned the keto diet.

Judge started the popular diet in August and quit after a month, citing she “fell off the wagon” and experienced the “keto flu.”

The keto flu, a well-known side effect of the regimen, occurs when dieters experience influenza-like symptoms such as fatigue, dizziness, and constipation.

From Whole30 to Paleo, these days there’s a diet for everyone’s taste. The latest fad to sweep audiences is the Ketogenic diet, which is a low-carb regimen high in proteins and fats.

The popularity of the keto diet has transcended to popular celebrities, with everyone from LeBron James to Halle Berry endorsing its effects.

Most recently, in August, Tamra Judge, star of BravoTV’s “The Real Housewives of Orange County” and serious health and fitness enthusiast, was the latest influencer to become a keto diet advocate. Sharing with her 1.4 million followers, Judge posted on her Instagram stories the news.

“Hey guys [I’m] walking to the gym, but I wanted to say something. So many people ask me about the keto diet, and I just started it, so if anybody has any good recipes, please send them my way. I’m curious to see if this diet really works.”

A month later, however, Judge denounced the keto diet, claiming that it made her sick.

Judge quit the diet after developing what’s called the “keto flu”

For one month, Judge said she stuck to the rules of the keto diet. But she bailed on the regimen when it caused her to develop symptoms of the all too common “keto flu.”

Speaking again to The Feast, she said, “They say there’s this keto flu you get, and I just I fell off the keto wagon.”

Keto flu is when individuals suffer from the same symptoms as the common flu: a headache, fatigue, body aches, and dizziness. As the body adjusts to your new diet, it can leave you feeling unsettled and nauseated.

After some time, your body will adjust and enter ketosis, a mode in which it’s forcing itself into breaking down fatty acids for functioning rather than burning carbs and sugars for fuel. Judge, however, said that if your body isn’t in ketosis, you’re just eating “a s— load of calories.”

“The problem is it doesn’t work. You have to put your body in ketosis and if you don’t, then you’re just eating a s—load of calories. You have to put your body into ketosis for it to work, and then you burn the fat. But if you’re eating carbohydrates with that and sugar – all you’re doing is eating a whole lot of calories. You know what? It’s not gonna work. I think people don’t quite understand how the keto diet works.”

