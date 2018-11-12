Tan Min-Liang says Razer Pay can become Singapore’s ‘go-to e-payment’, announces system will be available to Nets users

Razer chief executive Tan Min-Liang. The Straits Times

Tan Min-Liang’s e-payments promise is coming true.

The Singaporean entrepreneur’s gaming hardware brand, Razer, announced on Monday (Nov 12) that Razer Pay will be accepted at Nets’ unified point-of-sale (POS) terminals when it launches in the first quarter of 2019.

Apart from Nets, brands such as Reebonz, Sistic, SP Group, and WTS Travel are also working with Razer Pay in areas like in-store offline purchases and online payment, the company said.

For instance, SP Group and Sistic customers may be able to make payments directly in the Razer Pay app without scanning a QR code.

In a statement, the 41-year-old Razer co-founder and CEO said he is confident Razer Pay can become the “go-to e-payment provider in Singapore, covering everything from online to offline purchases”.

“Since we announced our intention to launch Razer Pay by the first quarter of 2019, we’ve seen tremendous interest from businesses in Singapore keen to collaborate with us and integrate our e-payment framework,” Tan said.

“This is evidence that Singapore’s cashless ambition is still alive and kicking, and no existing single provider has managed to satisfy all of these merchants.”

Razer Pay said on Monday that users in Singapore will also have access to existing gaming and digital entertainment offerings, such as Steam Wallet codes, Blizzard balance PINs, and Sony PlayStation PINs.

