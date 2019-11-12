YouTuber Tana Mongeau is being called out for what appears to be one of her most extreme photo editing transformations yet

caption Tana Mongeau arrives to the 2019 E! People’s Choice Awards held at the Barker Hangar on November 10, 2019. source Photo by Todd Williamson/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Tana Mongeau has online observers riled up by her use of photo editing after she posted a Getty Images photo taken of her at the People’s Choice Awards on Instagram.

Editing sleuths on Reddit’s popular “r/Instagramreality” subreddit compared Mongeau’s edited post to the original, and the difference in the two close-up shots of her face is drastic.

Mongeau is very open about editing her photos, especially by using the app FaceTune. She commonly jokes about how she FaceTunes herself and even encourages her fans to FaceTune her.

Some observers questioned whether Mongeau, who was nominated for People’s Choice Award’s “Social star of 2019,” went too far with the extreme use of editing this time.

YouTuber Tana Mongeau was one of the nominees for “Social star of 2019,” at the People’s Choice Awards on Sunday, and she walked the red carpet in a unique, glitzy red gown that attached to her earring.

Mongeau posted a Getty Images photo of herself taken at the event on Instagram the next day, but online sleuths on Reddit’s popular “r/Instagramreality” subreddit quickly realized she had done some serious photo editing.

The YouTuber is candid about her use of photo editing tools, especially FaceTune, which is at this point an inseparable part of her brand. Mongeau tweets often about using FaceTune, and even encourages her fan pages to FaceTune her pictures in the style she likes to be edited in.

This time, however, observers wondered if she had taken the editing too far.

caption Side-by-side images of what Tana Mongeau posted on Instagram and the actual Getty photo from the event. source Screenshot Instagram/@tanamongeau, Photo by Todd Williamson/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Side-by-side comparisons of the photo Mongeau posted on Instagram and the actual, unedited Getty Images shot show just how much the YouTuber changed in the image. The most drastic difference is her face shape – Mongeau appears to have completely redone her chin, as her earring looks widened.

She also appears to have redone her makeup, changing the color and shape of her eyebrows and eyeshadow. Even her posture looks different, and the photo’s saturation and hue are altered on top of the other changes.

One Reddit user made a GIF showing the transformation, and the post gained immediate traction on the platform.

Many commenters said they couldn't even recognize Mongeau in her edited photo. Some expressed dismay that she would edit a photo so much that they thought she already looked good in.

"It's depressing seeing people think they have to be this perfect," one wrote. The comments on her Instagram varied, with most top commenters complimenting the images, but several top-liked comments also expressed amusement or exasperation at the drastic changes.