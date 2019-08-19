Tana Mongeau posts ‘Thank U, Next’ parody after her ‘husband,’ Jake Paul, was photographed with his ex at a Panera

caption Tana Mongeau and Jake Paul at their wedding, and Erika Costell. source Denise Truscello / Getty, Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

There’s trouble in paradise for the YouTuber couple who didn’t actually get married (but certainly caused a splash with their $500,000 Las Vegas ceremony) after Tana Mongeau acknowledged her so-called husband Jake Paul’s lunch at Panera with his “ex-girlfriend” Erika Costell.

Late Sunday, Mongeau posted an Instagram Story of herself singing a parody of “Thank U, Next” by Ariana Grande, replacing the lyrics with allusions to her own topsy-turvy love life.

“Thought I’d end up with Bella / Yet it wasn’t a match / Wrote some songs about Hunter / Now I listen and laugh / Even actually got married / And for Jake I’m so thankful / Except when he goes out to lunch with his ex / And I find out on Twitter,” Mongeau sang, interspersed with laughs.

Update From Tana’s Instagram Story pic.twitter.com/oFtOLY0TgF — Hailey Levy (@HaileyLevy14) August 19, 2019

Mongeau was referring to Bella Thorne, her ex-girlfriend, who she had an open relationship with for about a year and five months and recently clashed with on Twitter over breaking “girl code.”

Hunter Moreno is Mongeau’s frequent collaborator, with whom she has told fans she had a complicated on-and-off-again relationship.

The Instagram Story was posted after photos surfaced on Twitter of Paul dining at a Panera with Costell, a YouTuber he staged a relationship and a wedding with, later telling The New York Times it was fabricated “like the WWE.”

Fans also posted clips of Instagram Stories, apparently from earlier in the weekend, that showed Paul and Costell at a birthday party together.

for the people who are confused : pic.twitter.com/zvH3MLoXu2 — jocelyn fan account (@chambieco) August 19, 2019

Dead for u ????????????im in love w Jerika tana how u feel pic.twitter.com/53yrMnkZeh — Ãdrīâñá väśqûęż (@Riksxkisses) August 19, 2019

After their nuptials last month, Mongeau and Paul were supposed to honeymoon in Europe, but Mongeau explained to her fans via tweets and Instagram Stories that she’d had a “family emergency” and had to spend time apart from Paul in Las Vegas, where her parents live.

Mongeau also said last week that her grandmother died and that she had been spending the two weeks since her wedding traveling to and from Las Vegas to deal with that too.

Damn. Tana's grandmother passed away on top of everything else that was already happening with her family. I didn't realize she was going back and forth between LA & Vegas those 2 weeks but it makes sense. I just want it all to be better soon for her ????❤. pic.twitter.com/1X6GhVjUw8 — Jana Forever (@MileysTheHBIC) August 17, 2019

It is unclear where Paul has been throughout Mongeau’s family emergencies. Neither of her parents seems to have attended the Las Vegas wedding. Fans spotted Paul in photos with his brother, Logan, in Ibiza after the ceremony, and he posted that he was at UFC 241 in Anaheim, California, around the time of the Panera lunch with Costell.

Logan and Mike Majlak, a cohost of the podcast “Impaulsive,” also replied to a tweet from Mongeau that said “lmao wtf ????,” posted around when she uploaded the “Thank U, Next” parody to her Instagram Story.

lmao wtf ???? — Tana Paul (@tanamongeau) August 19, 2019

Majlak replied with “big facts,” and Logan then replied to Majlak and Mongeau with “huge actually.”

huge actually — Logan Paul (@LoganPaul) August 19, 2019

The legitimacy of the latest twist in Mongeau and Paul’s relationship is questionable, given the contradictory narratives of Mongeau’s MTV series, “No Filter: Tana Turns 21,” and her assertions to fans on social media that her union to Paul is emotionally legitimate, if not legally, and that she is in love with him.

In a clip from the show, which Mongeau has said was “pulled out of context,” she said that her wedding was “for fun and for content” and that she and Paul maintained an open relationship.

Apart from Logan’s tweet, neither Paul brother nor Costell has acknowledged the fanfare around the Panera photos. Mongeau has since moved on to tweeting about other topics.