Tana Mongeau and Jake Paul dressed as Jeffree Star and Shane Dawson for Halloween because the YouTubers ‘saved’ their careers

Tana Mongeau and Jake Paul are both YouTubers.

Mongeau channeled Jeffree Star in a pink tracksuit and matching bra, while Paul resembled Shane Dawson in a gray robe and pig T-shirt. He also carried a plush cat and can of Coca Cola.

On Twitter, Mongeau said they chose to dress as Star and Dawson because the two YouTubers “saved” their careers.

The four influencers have history: Dawson produced a YouTube series about both Mongeau and Paul, while Star and Mongeau have made makeup tutorials together. Paul and Mongeau also say they are married.

we dressed as the ppl that saved our careers ???????????????????? @shanedawson @JeffreeStar pic.twitter.com/CUX7SWT5rN — Tana Mongeau (@tanamongeau) October 31, 2019

While Jeffree Star has yet to comment on their outfits, Shane Dawson shared his thoughts on Instagram

“HIS EYES HAHAHAHA,” Dawson wrote in the comments section of Mongeau’s post.

Shane Dawson commented on Tana Mongeau's photo of the costumes.

Though Jake Paul has seemingly been planning his costume for a while, fans pointed out that he made one major mistake

On October 22, Paul tweeted that he was considering dressing as Dawson for Halloween.

“I think imma be Shane Dawson for Halloween,” Paul wrote. “Thoughts? Send me inspiration for the outfit.”

I think imma be @shanedawson for halloween thoughts? send me inspiration for the outfit — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) October 22, 2019

But after sharing photos of his final look, fans pointed out that Paul carried a regular Coca Cola instead of one of Dawson’s favorite drinks: Diet A&W Root Beer or Diet Coke.

THATS A REG COKE FAKE FAN ITS DIET LOL — Jackielantern???? (@JackieHarpold) October 31, 2019

It’s Diet Coke or Diet A&W BUT WE STANNNNNNN — the cîroc was water (@excstacyy) October 31, 2019

JAKE HAD ONE JOB cough cough * DIET COKE / DIET ROOT BEER * ???????? — michy ???? (@mmichhyy) October 31, 2019

The four YouTubers have history

Back in June 2018, Dawson made YouTube history when he filmed a three-part series about Tanacon, a failed festival hosted by Mongeau.

Dawson then made a series about Paul in September 2018, and tried to figure out whether or not the YouTuber is a sociopath.

In April 2018, Star also worked with Mongeau, and uploaded collaboration makeup tutorials to YouTube.

In July, Paul and Mongeau said got married and even livestreamed the wedding, though their marriage isn’t legally binding. Still, the couple insists their relationship is real.

Dawson and Star also have a connection, as they’ve made various YouTube videos together and have created a new makeup line for Jeffree Star Cosmetics.

Representatives for Tana Mongeau and Jake Paul did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.