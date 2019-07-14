YouTuber Tana Mongeau confirmed a July 28 wedding date with fiancé Jake Paul at VidCon

YouTuber couple Tana Mongeau and Jake Paul are planning on getting married in a ceremony taking place July 28, the couple announced Saturday at VidCon.

Paul came out on stage Saturday in a surprise appearance when Mongeau was participating in a question-and-answer session. It was one of the last events scheduled for the three-day VidCon event in Anaheim, California, that celebrates online video creators.

Paul read a poem he had written that was full of sexual innuendos, including rhyming “Tana” with “banana.” The poem ended with Paul announcing their wedding date was planned for July 28, and the announcement was met with screams and cheers from the audience.

The couple announced in late June they had gotten engaged at Mongeau’s 21st birthday celebration, during which Paul also bought Mongeau a car worth more than $120,000.

But the sudden news of their engagement took social media by surprise, and many speculated that the entire relationship was faked. The two had reportedly only been dating for two months before then, and the relationship itself seems to have started in the first place as a joke for YouTube videos.

But during the Q-and-A session Saturday, Mongeau asserted that their relationship is real, especially because they’re both “f—ed in the head in the same ways.”

“No matter what I do, someone is going to try to negate it,” Mongeau said. “You’re crazy Jake Paul, but you’re crazy like me.”

The last year for Mongeau has been eventful, to say the least. When VidCon was held last year, Mongeau wasn’t invited and instead hosted a separate fan convention called TanaCon right nearby to compete. However, the planned TanaCon was a complete disaster, and drew comparisons to the failed Fyre Festival in 2017.

Mongeau was also in an incredibly public relationship with Bella Thorne, but the two split in February after a year of dating. After Paul and Mongeau announced their engagement, Thorne posted a video of herself crying with the caption, “When ur ex gets engaged.”