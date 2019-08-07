YouTuber Tana Mongeau admits her wedding isn’t legally binding on paper, but slams critics who think she and Jake Paul are ‘just putting on this show’

caption Tana Mongeau and Jake Paul. source Denise Truscello/WireImage

YouTuber Tana Mongeau has confirmed that her wedding to fellow creator Jake Paul isn’t legitimate on paper, but insists that the relationship itself is completely real.

Mongeau posted a video to her YouTube channel Monday showing her getting ready on her wedding day and talking about her relationship with Paul. Mongeau tells the camera that she didn’t want to make the marriage legally binding because it’s “unnecessary” and “takes away the love.”

“To everybody that’s calling it fake because we rushed into it or because I don’t do things traditionally, because I wanted to not do it legally,” Mongeau says. “But any wedding I have, if I have three more fucking weddings, I really wouldn’t want to do it on paper because I think that legally binding yourself to someone takes away the love.”

However, Mongeau maintains that her relationship is the real deal, despite “all of the people who think that it’s not real and we’re just putting on this show as two f—ing sociopaths.”

Many fans, and some fellow YouTubers, have long believed that the relationship between the two is all a big ploy to garner views and followers. Those rumors grew louder last week when a clip emerged from Mongeau’s reality show, MTV’s “Tana Turns 21,” that showed her saying the wedding was “for fun and for content.” Mongeau later defended her comments as being taken “out of context.”

Mongeau maintained that her relationship with Paul has been “unconventional,” but insists she loves him.

“That’s all I know to tell those people,” Mongeau said in her video posted Monday. “We are just f—ing crazy, and that’s what you can talk s–t about.”

The July 28 wedding between the two YouTubers was, as expected, eventful. The $500,000 event took place in Las Vegas, with the ceremony at a mansion graffitied for the occasion and the reception at the restaurant Sugar Factory. Photos of the wedding show Paul, Mongeau, and their friends flying in on a private jet, a brawl breaking out seconds after the couple was pronounced husband and wife, and Paul cutting the wedding cake with a “Game of Thrones” replica sword.

Shortly after the wedding, celebrity magazine InTouch reported that there’s no record of Mongeau and Paul obtaining a marriage license in Nevada. The person who officiated the wedding – Arman Izadi, who has been convicted of attempted battery and pimping, according to The Daily Beast – reportedly doesn’t have a license to perform such ceremonies.

Since getting together in late April, the two got engaged at Mongeau’s 21st birthday party, then announced at online-video convention VidCon they would be getting married.