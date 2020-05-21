Tanoto Foundation Donates PPEs to Further Combat COVID-19 in Singapore

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 21 May 2020 – Tanoto Foundation, under the auspices of Asia Philanthropy Circle (APC), has donated personal protective equipment (PPE) — comprising 20,000 KN95 masks, 10,000 pairs of gloves and 1,000 face shields — to HealthServe in support of their work to help the migrant worker community in Singapore during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The gift is part of a larger donation by members of APC, of which Tanoto Foundation is also a member. The PPEs were today handed over to HealthServe in a virtual ceremony held via Zoom.

This gift follows the support provided to the community in Singapore by Tanoto Foundation and RGE in March and April. The previous efforts included donating 1,000,000 masks to the Courage Fund, which is the National Council of Social Service fund-raising and engagement arm of Community Chest created to provide relief and support to those affected by the COVID-19 situation; and also providing more than 100 volunteers to support Temasek Foundation’s Project #BYOBClean campaign, which distributed free hand sanitiser to Singaporean households. These activities are part of the Foundation and RGE’s wider efforts in supporting governments, communities and healthcare professionals in countries that include Indonesia, China, and Brazil.

Dr. Satrijo Tanudjojo, Global CEO, Tanoto Foundation, said: “The Tanoto Foundation recognises the efforts of the Singapore government, non-profit organisations and the community in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic, including the commitment to safeguarding the health and welfare of Singapore’s migrant workers. Our PPE donation is made in the same spirit as our other efforts in countries where we implement our programmes. The Foundation may be known mostly for its initiatives in accelerating human capital development, but in the face of a public health crisis, we are equally committed to supporting communities and countries as they remove the impediments to sustainable development.”









A close-up of the donated face shields and KN95 masks — donations by Tanoto Foundation to HealthServe in support of their work to help Singapore’s migrant worker community.





Laurence Lien, CEO, Asia Philanthropy Circle, said: “APC is pleased our members have stepped up to answer the call to shore up our support system for Singapore and its migrant worker community. The PPEs are very much welcome, and we hope the factory-converted dormitories will be better resourced now.”

Tanoto Foundation is focused on improving lives through quality education and human capital development. In Singapore, the Foundation not only sponsors university scholarships, but also supports early childhood development and medical research into diseases prevalent in Asia.

HealthServe, a non-profit organisation that offers medical care, counselling, social assistance and other support to migrant workers in Singapore, will provide the PPEs to some of the 1,000-plus factory converted dormitories, which have higher resident density and are less well-resourced than purpose-built dormitories. The PPEs will be used to support its operations and migrant workers when Singapore transitions out of its “circuit breaker” and into phases marked by gradual easing of restrictions.

The Asia Philanthropy Circle (APC) is a membership-based platform for philanthropists to exchange, coordinate and collaborate, to advance a better Asia. Founded in 2015 by philanthropists for philanthropists, the mission is to accelerate private action for the public good by addressing systemic challenges through collaborative philanthropy. APC believes that strategic and engaged philanthropists can be the change agents needed to address Asia’s social challenges.









PPEs were handed over to HealthServe yesterday in a virtual ceremony via Zoom





About Tanoto Foundation

Tanoto Foundation is an independent philanthropic organization founded by Sukanto Tanoto and Tinah Bingei Tanoto based on the belief that every person should have the opportunity to realize his or her full potential. Tanoto Foundation programs stem from the belief that quality education accelerates equal opportunity. We harness the transformative strength of education to realize people’s full potential and improve lives. Tanoto Foundation focuses on making an impact in three areas: improving learning environments, future leaders development, as well as medical research and sciences.

www.tanotofoundation.org