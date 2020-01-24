A humidifier is a must when illnesses hit your home — this whale-shaped one keeps my daughter comfortable during winter months and doubles as a night light

caption The TaoTronics Ultrasonic Whale Shaped Humidifier source Amazon

Humidifiers are a staple in my house during winter months to help combat dry air and ease cold symptoms.

The TaoTronics Ultrasonic Whale-Shaped Humidifier is the perfect size for my daughter’s bedroom. It’s a well-designed kids’ humidifier and provides continuous mist all night long.

With a built-in dimmable night light, the humidifier helps keep the environment calm while getting my daughter ready for bed or during middle-of-the-night wakings. You can also keep the night light on or turn it completely off.

Cool-mist humidifiers are safer for children than hot-water vaporizers, according to the American Academy of Pediatrics.

Any time my daughter gets sick, one of the first recommendations her pediatrician makes is to put a humidifier in her room at night. In fact, we run humidifiers in our bedrooms throughout the winter because I find it helps with dry skin and the static electricity that always plagues me in colder, dryer months in the Northeast. Plus, it doesn’t hurt to already have one running and ready to go anytime a cold strikes.

When it comes to my 18-month-old daughter, she doesn’t need a boxy and heavy humidifier that could hurt her if it fell. She just needs one big enough to create humidity in her bedroom throughout the night.

We like using the TaoTronics Ultrasonic Whale Shaped Humidifier for exactly that reason, and it’s an added bonus that it has a built-in night light.

Specs

At 2.5 liters, this BPA-free humidifier has an average-size tank, and it holds more than enough water to continuously provide mist to her bedroom through the night. My daughter’s room is 115 square feet; the humidifier works for areas up to 269 square feet.

According to the company, the humidifier will run continuously for 30 hours on the lowest humidity setting. To change the amount of humidity, there is a dial on the front that you can adjust from “min” to “max.” The “max” setting puts out 160 ml/hour. When the humidifier runs out of water, it automatically shuts off.

If your child uses a night light or you like to keep the room dim during bedtime and night wakings, you’ll find the built-in night light very handy. With two features in one, it’s one less cord and product that I need to worry about babyproofing, and anything that simplifies my life as a mom makes me happy.

There is a button on the side of the unit that controls the night light. Hold it down to dim the light, or press it to turn the light on or off. The humidifier also has a very dim light that indicates the unit is on. It’s located just above the dial on the front. I keep my daughter’s room very dark, and when I turn the light away from her crib, it’s not very noticeable.

The humidifier also includes a feature to diffuse essential oils, though I have not used it.

It’s very quiet at 26dB, which is just above the sound of a whisper. In an otherwise completely quiet room, I can just barely hear it, and I can’t hear it at all over the sound of the white noise I play in my daughter’s room at night.

The 2.5L tank is small enough to fit under the faucet in most sinks, making it easy to fill up. I can easily fit it in my bathroom sink. Cleaning the water tank is simple as well. The opening is 3.6 inches wide, so you can fit your arm in to clean the tank and keep it free of mold and mildew.

caption The humidifer holds more than enough water to continuously provide mist through the night. source Alicia Betz/Business Insider

The benefits of humidifiers can’t be understated

We use humidifiers at night all winter long to combat the dry winter air, and I can personally tell a difference if we go without it for just one night. I wake up with my throat feeling dry, and our bedrooms are full of static electricity. It’s not just all in my head either: According to the Mayo Clinic, humidifiers can help ease common dry air symptoms such as dry sinuses, bloody noses, and cracked lips.

When flu and cold viruses strike, I want to do everything I can to fight them. Although a humidifier certainly isn’t going to cure a cold, it can help alleviate cold symptoms, and the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) recommends cool-mist humidifiers to help with stuffy noses.

This humidifier works well for travel

I’m not ashamed about the fact that I overpack, so it might seem a bit extra to pack a humidifier for trips, but the air in hotel rooms can be extremely dry. If I’m going on a road trip and packing space isn’t an issue, this is the perfect humidifier to travel with, especially because of the built-in night light.

I always find that hotels don’t have light-dimming options, so we like to travel with a night light to provide just enough light to keep the environment calm when getting ready for bed and for middle-of-the-night wakings. The humidifier is small enough that it won’t take up a lot of room in your car, and it could even fit in checked luggage if you wanted to take it on a plane.

A note on safety

First of all, the fact that this is a cool-mist humidifier, rather than a hot-water vaporizer, is excellent for safety, as hot-water vaporizers can cause burns if touched or spilled by children. The AAP recommends cool-mist rather than hot-vapor humidifiers for use with children.

Another notable safety point is the use of essential oils. I don’t use essential oils because they exacerbate my asthma, so I can’t speak to how well that function of the humidifier works. If you choose to use essential oils around your children, be sure to thoroughly research the safety of the oils you’re using. Essential oils can irritate the upper and lower airways and accidental ingestion can be very dangerous, especially in children.

The bottom line

Humidifiers can help you and your children get through the dry winter months a little more comfortably, and they can even help ease cold symptoms. If you’re looking for a humidifier for your baby or child, the TaoTronics Ultrasonic Whale Shaped Humidifier works well for bedrooms, and kids will love the cute shape.

Other humidifiers I’ve tried have had continuously lit “on” lights so bright that I’ve had to tape over them to keep my daughter’s room dark at night. However, the dimmable night light is an added bonus that could even prevent you from needing to buy a separate night light. Some others I’ve tried have also made loud dripping water sounds that could be heard even over the white noise I run in my daughter’s room at night. This humidifier solves both of those problems, making it one of the best ones I’ve tried.

Pros: Mists continuously for 30 hours, built-in night light, runs quietly, small enough for travel

Cons: Essential oils can be dangerous for children – take caution if using that feature