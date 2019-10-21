Taoyuan International Kite Festival 2019 will be staged on October 19 and October 20

TAOYUAN, TAIWAN – Media OutReach – 21 October 2019 – The “2019 Taoyuan International Kite Festival” grand opening event kicked off today (October 19). The event lasted for two days of Zhong Zhuang Adjustment Pool in Daxi District. Swiss kite master Marcel Burri, flew one 13-meter-long Aladdin and magic lantern kite to kick off the event. This is the second years of Taoyuan Kite Festival. Zhong Zhuang in Daxi gradually attracts kite lovers to gather together. This year’s event invited good athletes from Switzerland, France, Germany, Singapore, South Korea, the United States and Taiwan, bringing nearly a thousand kites to soar in the sky.





Taoyuan mayor Cheng Wen-tsan attended 2019 Taoyuan International Kite Festival.





Aladdin magic lamp flies to heaven; fairy-tale kite flies to the sky

In addition to the 13-meter-long Aladdin kite, Taoyuan mascots Tao and Yuango, as well as Swiss cattle and bear, Swedish farmer Peterson, Singaporean Merlion, South Korea’s chinese baby and Qi Fei, guests, big and small, cheered like a fairy tale book opened in the air!





Taoyuan mayor Cheng Wen-tsan said that there was also the first air theatre in Taiwan, Su Young Man PK the Man Behind the Mirror! Wonderful kite show! Friends of all ages can enjoy the fun of autumn together! There are many promotional activities at the Kite Festival, including “DIY Kite Painting”, ” Send Kites By Punching” (limited to 200 copies per day) and “Local Market”, inviting everyone to join us as fans.





Cheng Kai-Yuan, chairman of the Asian International Kite Federation, said that this year’s event had invited good athletes from Switzerland, France, Germany, Singapore, South Korea, the United States and Taiwan, bringing nearly 1,000 kites to soar in the sky on the grass in Zhong Zhuang.





Flying Kites in Autumn and Traveling Taoyuan

After flying kites, the visitors can swim along Daxi, visit Daxi Bridge and the old street, and stay in home stay within YaMay Leisure Area at night, enjoy Persian chrysanthemum, and experience rural scenery and fun! For detailed information about the activity, please go to the activity website: http://taoyuan-kite.tycg.gov.tw/, or go to the Taoyuan city sightseeing tour website or join the [loveㄑTao] Facebook fan club.



