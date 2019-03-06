These maps show where you should and shouldn’t drink tap water around the world

caption Tourists should avoid tap water in certain countries. source Cate Gillon/Getty Images

Globehunters designed an infographic based on information from the Centers for Disease Control about where tourists should and shouldn’t drink tap water around the world.

There are 187 countries where tourists should avoid tap water.

It doesn’t necessarily mean that water in those places is unsafe – it means that your body won’t be used to the water in those areas.

If you’re traveling the world to quench your thirst for travel, the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) recommends quenching your actual thirst with care.

Globehunters released a helpful infographic based on information from the CDC about where tourists should and shouldn’t drink tap water around the world.

Here’s where you should and shouldn’t drink tap water around the world.