Target is doing away with tradition by selling a 6-foot artificial palm tree for Christmas

- Traditional Christmas trees have gone out of style, or so it seems based on the plethora of alternative options out there.
- Target is getting in on the trend with a six-foot-tall artificial Christmas Palm Tree that comes with 150 lights built into it.
- If you aren’t feeling the beach vibes, brands are also selling lots of different tree options, like a rainbow tree or a slim tree that won’t take up too much room in your space.
- The palm tree retails for $69.99. You can find it at Target’s website here.
It seems the alternative Christmas tree trend is here to stay, with new twists on the seasonal decor seeming to pop up every day.
There’s even a winter tree for warm-weather lovers this year.
Target is selling a six-foot-tall artificial Christmas Palm Tree for $69.99
The tree has 150 incandescent lights built into it, according to the product page, so after you plug it in you’re good to go. It’s only 36-inches wide, so it’s a great choice if you’re short on space, too.
There’s also an Artificial Palm Christmas Tree Set for $150 for those who would like a tiered option.
Alternative Christmas trees have become increasingly popular in recent years
Artificial Christmas trees provide people with a way to express their individuality, and they’ve become more popular. They can offer a fun way to play with color.
Okay, okay…this isn’t a pink tree BUT my ombré loving heart is pretty obsessed with this one by @carriec ???? The flowers in the tree! The colors! The artwork! The stockings and tree skirt! The mini trees in front of the fireplace! Which part is your favorite?!? #christmas #christmasdecor #christmastree #ombrechristmastree
Some people even make Christmas trees out of their favorite books.
QOTD :Tell me a random fact about yourself ! My random fact of the day is I just realized that tomorrow is my 2 year Instagram anniversary! ???? I attempted my first book tree today ! I’ve been seeing so many awesome ones in the bookstagram community so I thought I’d try one as well ! It was quite fun & I must say funko pops make great ornaments ????❤️ . . . . #booktree #booklove #bookworm #bookphotography #booksbooksbooks #bucher #goodreads #wintervibes #bookgram #bookstack #epicreads #bookcommunity #booknerdigans #yabooks #cosy #bookishlove #beautifulbooks #funkopops
Others bring them out a few months early so they can have a Halloween Christmas tree.
What’s on your fall bucket list?! ???? ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ We are slowly but surely working through ours: ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Decorate our Halloween tree✔️ Paint a rainbow pumpkin table display✔️ HHN Passes✔️ MNSSHP Food & Wine Festival Stock up on fall candles✔️ Make oven s’mores ✔️ Decorate a cookie haunted house for the kitchen Scary movie night with friends Family stay at Fort Wilderness Cabins Family Halloween costumes Visit a pumpkin Patch Family photo shoot in a sunflower field
But artificial trees can also look traditional, like this flocked tree shows.
Feeling like Christmas ???????? We are all decorated & ready to take on the holidays!✨ I published our Holiday Home Tour on the blog a couple weeks ago — details of our bedroom, home office & living space decor! ???? Most asked question is about our tree: 7.5ft, pre-lit & comes flocked! We bought ours last year and love it so much. Super easy to assemble ???????? under $180! Which is an amazing price for a tree y’all. Linked to everything I could for you ???? (If something is missing since I can only link 16 pieces here, check the full blog post!) // Shop: http://liketk.it/2yDr7 @liketoknow.it #liketkit #FashionablyKayHome #LTKHome #HolidayHomeTour #HolidayDecor #FlockedTree
Target isn’t the only brand capitalizing on creative Christmas trees this season
For instance, this Artificial Fir from Wayfair ($43.99) is only 1.5-feet wide. A good option for anyone with a small space.
Or if you want an even more unique tree, you could go for this rainbow version from Amazon ($259.99).
Amazon also sells a candy cane themed tree ($99.99).
You can make it a white Christmas with this tree from Target ($270).
You could also go for a gothic Halloween tree to celebrate two holidays at once.
The Palm Tree is available from Target. And you can check out the store’s other artificial tree offerings for this holiday season here.