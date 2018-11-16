Target is selling a $20 beauty advent calendar, and you’ll want to gift it to yourself

caption Target just released its own beauty advent calendar. source Target

Target is selling a 12 Days of Beauty advent calendar for $20.

The calendar features 12 makeup and skin-care items from a variety of brands like Bliss and Maybelline.

Target is also selling a $12 Lip Smacker advent calendar with 12 different lip products inside.

December is fast approaching, which means it’s crunch time to find the perfect advent calendar. So far we’ve seen calendars with Disney socks, Reese’s peanut butter cups, and even mini wheels of cheese.

For all the makeup and skin-care lovers out there, Target has also released a beauty advent calendar. The $20 calendar is filled with 12 different items from a variety of popular brands like Bliss and Maybelline.

Here’s a full breakdown of the products included:

For those looking for something less expensive and more nostalgic, Target is also selling a Lip Smackers advent calendar for $12

It includes five full-size lip balms in flavors like bubblegum and cotton candy, as well as seven sample lip pots.

It looks like beauty lovers have a variety of options to choose from to when it comes to counting down the days until Christmas.

Find out more about the Target Beauty Advent Calendar here and the Lip Smackers Advent Calendar here.

