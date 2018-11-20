27 Target Black Friday deals you can get without dealing with the crowds or the cold

The Insider Picks team writes about stuff we think you’ll like. Business Insider has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase.
- source
- Target
- Black Friday 2018 is almost here, and Target has shared an early peek at its deals lineup.
- Fortunately, you don’t have to brave the cold and the crowds to get a great deal on Black Friday – most of them are available online, too.
- We’ve rounded up some of the best Black Friday deals – take a look below, and don’t miss our complete Black Friday shopping coverage.
Earlier this week, Target shared a sneak preview of its Black Friday deals, a glimpse of what this holiday season’s deals will look like. Like Amazon, Target has a wide variety of products, ranging from household goods, to tech, to toys.
We’ve rounded up the best ones, and now that Black Friday is almost here and many of the sales are live, it’s time to get some of the best savings.
While there are a few “doorbuster” deals that you can only get in-store – if you’re lucky and manage to snatch them before someone else does – you can get most of the deals by shopping online. Plus, you won’t have to deal with early morning crowds and lines.
Check out the best Black Friday deals from Target below – some are live, but some won’t see their prices drop until Friday – and don’t miss out on 100+ other noteworthy Black Friday sales we’re shopping, including tons of men’s fashion sales, women’s fashion sales, some incredible Black Friday deals from Cole Haan, or dozens of Black Friday deals from our favorite startups, like the Casper and Leesa mattresses and Brooklinen bedding.
Here are just a few of the best tech deals at Target for Black Friday:
Fitbit Versa smartwatch
- source
- Target
Fitbit Versa smartwatch, $149 (originally $199.95) [You save $50.95]
Instant Pot Duo 6qt 7-in-1 Pressure Cooker
- source
- Target
Instant Pot Duo 6-qt., $69.95 + Free $10 Target gift card (originally $99.95) [You save $30]
Samsung 50″ Smart UHD TV
- source
- Target
Samsung 55″ TV, $329.99 (originally $449.99) [You save $120]
Samsung 2.1 Channel 130W Soundbar
- source
- Target
Samsung speaker bar and subwoofer, $119.99 (originally $199.99) [You save $80]
Google Chromecast Video
- source
- Target
Google Chromecast, $25 (originally $35) [You save $10]
Bose SoundLink Micro Bluetooth Speaker
- source
- Target
Bose SoundLink Micro, $69.99 (originally $99.99) [You save $30]
Apple Watch Series 3 with GPS
- source
- Issei Kato/Reuters
Apple Watch Series 3, starts at $199.99 (originally $279.99) [You save $80]
Ring Video Doorbell
- source
- Target
Ring Video Doorbell, $99.99 (originally $149.99) [You save $50]
Skullcandy Ink’d Wireless Earbuds
- source
- Target
Skullcandy Ink’d Wireless Earbuds, $24.99 (originally $49.99) [You save $25]
Beats Solo3 Wireless Neighborhood Collection
- source
- Target
Beats Solo3 Wireless Headphones, $179.99 (originally $299.99) [You save $120]
- source
- Target
Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.1″ Android tablet, $159.99 (originally $279.99) [You save $120]
Anki Cozmo Robot
- source
- Target
Anki Cozmo Robot, $139.99 (originally $179.99) [You save $40]
Nikon D3500 Bundle with Bag
- source
- Target
Nikon D3500 DSLR bundle with two lenses and bag, $599.99 (originally $849.99) [You save $250]
HP X360 Convertible Touchscreen Chromebook
- source
- Target
HP X360 Convertible Touchscreen Chromebook, $199.99 (originally $299.99) [You save $100]
Canon Pixma MG3620 printer, scanner and copier
- source
- Target
Canon Pixma MG3620 printer, scanner and copier, $29.99 (originally $79.99) [You save $50]
Chicco Bravo Travel System
- source
- Target
Chicco Bravo Travel System, $279.99 (originally $379.99) [You save $100]
Philips Sonicare FlexCarePlus Power Toothbrush
- source
- Target
Philips Sonicare FlexCarePlus Power Toothbrush, $74.99 (Originally $149.99) [You save $75]
Philips Hue White and Color Ambiance A19 LED Smart Bulb Starter Kit
- source
- Target
Philips Hue White and Color Ambiance A19 LED Smart Bulb Starter Kit, $199.99 + a free $50 Target gift card
Ecovacs N79W robotic vacuum
- source
- Target
Ecovacs N79W Robotic Vacuum, $149.99 (Originally $199.99) [You save $50]
Hoover Power Scrub Deluxe Carpet Cleaner
- source
- Target
Hoover Power Scrub Deluxe Carpet Cleaner, $99.99 (Originally $179.99) [You save $80]
Nespresso VertuoPlus Limited-Edition Bundle
- source
- Target
Nespresso VertuoPlus Limited-Edition Bundle, $124.99 (Originally $249.99) [You save $125]
Philips Norelco 4200 Wet & Dry Men’s Rechargeable Electric Shaver
- source
- Target
Philips Norelco 4200 Wet & Dry Men’s Rechargeable Electric Shaver, $34.99 (Originally $69.99) [You save $35]
X Rocker Gaming Chair with Bluetooth Audio System
- source
- Target
X Rocker Gaming Chair with Bluetooth Audio System, $75 (Originally $124.99) [You save $49.99]
Assassin’s Creed Origins for PlayStation 4 or Xbox One
- source
- Target
Assassin’s Creed Origins for PS4, $25 (Originally $49.99) [You save $24.99]
Assassin’s Creed Origins for Xbox One, $25 (Originally $49.99) [You save $24.99]
Amazon Fire HD 10 Tablet
- source
- Target
Amazon Fire HD 10 Tablet, $99.99 (Originally $149.99) [You save $50]
Fitbit Alta HR
- source
- Fitbit
Fitbit Alta HR, $79.95 (Originally $129.95) [You save $50]
Roku Streaming Stick with Enhanced Voice Remote
- source
- Roku