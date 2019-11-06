Target will start Black Friday on Thanksgiving Day

caption Target will open its doors on Thanksgiving evening. source Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

Target is opening its doors for Black Friday at 5 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day.

Stores will close at 1 a.m. on Friday morning and reopen at 7 a.m. later in the day.

This is the second year in a row that Target will operate with these hours for the shopping holiday.

Black Friday is turning into Black Thursday.

Target announced its Black Friday store hours for the 2019 holidays on Wednesday. The store will open at 5 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day for the second year in a row.

Target’s holiday hours were the same last year, which marked the longest amount of time the retailer had ever been open during Thanksgiving since it first opened its doors on the holiday in 2011. The year prior, Target was open from 6 p.m. on Thanksgiving to midnight on Black Friday. In 2016, the store was open from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.

While retailers like Target and Kohl’s have announced that their Black Friday hours will start on Thanksgiving, at least 14 retailers have already announced that they will stay closed on the holiday this year.

Target said it would hire more than 130,000 store workers for the holidays. To motivate them and its regular store workers, Target employees and executives have used the motto “WWABD: What Would A Badass Do.”