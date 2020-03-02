Target reportedly cancels investor meeting over coronavirus fears and plans to webcast the event instead

caption Target has reportedly canceled an in-person meeting over coronavirus concerns. source Reuters

Target will reportedly webcast a planned presentation to investors, scheduled for Tuesday, instead of meeting in person.

Microsoft, Google, Facebook, and others have also recently canceled or pulled out of events over coronavirus concerns.

Target said Monday that it has canceled an in-person meeting in New York with investors over coronavirus concerns, CNBC reports.

The retailer will instead webcast the meeting, which is scheduled for Tuesday morning, the company said.

A company spokesperson said in an email to CNBC that it changed the event due to “the rapidly evolving situation regarding the coronavirus.”

Target also plans to report its fourth quarter earnings results on Tuesday. The company did not respond to multiple requests for comment from Business Insider.

The last-minute change adds Target to the growing list of companies that are canceling or pulling out of events due to the threat of coronavirus, which causes an upper-respiratory illness called COVID-19.

Microsoft recently said it was pulling out of the Game Developers Conference in March and Facebook canceled its annual F8 Developer Conference in May.

Google also recently canceled its Google News Initiative Summit in the Bay Area, a conference geared toward the media industry, which CNN reporter Kerry Flynn reported on Friday.

