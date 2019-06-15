Target cash registers across the US are crashing, creating massive lines of frustrated customers in ‘The Great Target Outage of 2019’

Kate Taylor, Business Insider US
  • Target cash registers across the US crashed on Saturday afternoon, creating long lines and crowds of frustrated customers unable to check out from stores.
  • The incident was dubbed “The Great Target Outage of ’19” on social media, with many comparing Target’s struggles to the disastrous Fyre Festival.
  • “We’re aware that guests are currently unable to make purchases at Target stores,” Target tweeted at 3:08 p.m. ET. “Our teams are troubleshooting now and we apologize for the inconvenience. We will provide an update as soon as possible.”
Target faced massive technical difficulties on Saturday, as customers across the US found themselves unable to check out at the retailer.

At around 2 p.m. ET, Target customers at locations across the US began reporting malfunctioning cash registers on social media. Soon, long lines formed, as customers were unable to check out.

According to one Target employee who reached out to Business Insider, workers were told that the retailer was facing a global cash register outage. Other employees shared similar reports on social media.

Employees handed out free samples to frustrated customers.

Others asked that customers not lash out at Target workers – who were stressed themselves.

The systems issue – dubbed “The Great Target Outage of 2019” on social media – soon took on almost mythical qualities.

Some compared the incident to the disastrous Fyre Festival.

Some Target locations appear to have closed, citing a “Target global issue.”

“We’re aware that guests are currently unable to make purchases at Target stores,” a Target representative said in an e-mailed statement to Business Insider. “Our teams are troubleshooting now and we apologize for the inconvenience. We will provide an update as soon as possible.”

Target experienced similar issues exactly five years ago, on June 15, 2014, when a glitch caused cash registers across the country to crash for hours.