Target cash registers across the US are crashing, creating massive lines of frustrated customers in ‘The Great Target Outage of 2019’

Target cash registers across the US crashed on Saturday afternoon, creating long lines and crowds of frustrated customers unable to check out from stores.

The incident was dubbed “The Great Target Outage of ’19” on social media, with many comparing Target’s struggles to the disastrous Fyre Festival.

“We’re aware that guests are currently unable to make purchases at Target stores,” Target tweeted at 3:08 p.m. ET. “Our teams are troubleshooting now and we apologize for the inconvenience. We will provide an update as soon as possible.”

Target faced massive technical difficulties on Saturday, as customers across the US found themselves unable to check out at the retailer.

At around 2 p.m. ET, Target customers at locations across the US began reporting malfunctioning cash registers on social media. Soon, long lines formed, as customers were unable to check out.

Witnessing the great target outage of 2019. Of course we’d be here for this. #targetdown pic.twitter.com/RF7IUdGi4b — Pammy Boulas (@panagiotab16) June 15, 2019

The elderly woman behind me is shouting to all who will listen: “this is not a country bumpkin operation! Surely there is some sort of secret backup technology!” #targetcrash2019 — Jessica Kielblock (@JessKills) June 15, 2019

According to one Target employee who reached out to Business Insider, workers were told that the retailer was facing a global cash register outage. Other employees shared similar reports on social media.

This entire #Target is at a standstill. Employees said the computer system is down globally. Wondering if anyone else is standing in a line like this? pic.twitter.com/bAA1YWOr87 — Hunter Sowards (@huntersowards3) June 15, 2019

“I have two kids, now I have to go to a whole other store. I just want to buy this stuff. I HAVE TWO KIDS.” -suburban mom at #target during #TargetApocalypse2019 — Matthew Hayes (@matthewd23) June 15, 2019

Employees handed out free samples to frustrated customers.

#targetdown Target Starbucks handing out samples to guest's while the registers are down. My heart goes out to the employees dealing with mad costumers. pic.twitter.com/1NSQAaK5Ld — victor vulpine (@victor_vulpine) June 15, 2019

All the registers at #Target are down nationwide but we’re making the most of it! pic.twitter.com/OdUvOXOOrW — Dan Clemens (@dan_clemens) June 15, 2019

All of the registers are down at Target. They’re passing out rations to appease the crowd pic.twitter.com/FmlbHG7iii — Wesley Boutilier (@WesleyBout) June 15, 2019

Others asked that customers not lash out at Target workers – who were stressed themselves.

Please don’t harass Target Team Members, we have no control over Target falling. Be kind & be patient during our Armageddon #targetdown — Sooshi (@iiTsSooshi) June 15, 2019

Me when the manager says “it’s a global issue. All registers are down.” #target #getoutNOW pic.twitter.com/4QdT8FKcPM — Geena Driven (@GeenaDriven) June 15, 2019

The systems issue – dubbed “The Great Target Outage of 2019” on social media – soon took on almost mythical qualities.

Where were you during the Great Target Outage of ‘19? — Patrick J. (@pattyotool) June 15, 2019

37 minutes into the Great Target Reckoning of ‘19. Just saw a man eat his own foot. #target pic.twitter.com/aOpG7fgWuE — Chicago Film Scene (@chifilmscene) June 15, 2019

Target is currently under a “global cash register outage” and I think this is the closest I’ve ever been to experiencing an apocalypse. I think people are gonna start rioting soon. — Jen Jacobs (@JenJacobs_) June 15, 2019

Some compared the incident to the disastrous Fyre Festival.

Yo, I’m at target and it just became Fyre Fest. — Samuel Arias (@imsamarias) June 15, 2019

Target’s registers being down is the Fyre Fest of 2019 pic.twitter.com/GEx2Okw7me — Ariana (@arianafeller) June 15, 2019

Some Target locations appear to have closed, citing a “Target global issue.”

Closed the day before Father’s Day at 3:00. As an @target stock holder let me tell you how much this is beyond unacceptable! pic.twitter.com/wtpVAvCqKi — irblaster.info (@irblaster) June 15, 2019

@Target All stores global wide are closed? ???? pic.twitter.com/22Ub1svvAz — S T E P H A N E E (@bybare) June 15, 2019

“We’re aware that guests are currently unable to make purchases at Target stores,” a Target representative said in an e-mailed statement to Business Insider. “Our teams are troubleshooting now and we apologize for the inconvenience. We will provide an update as soon as possible.”

Target experienced similar issues exactly five years ago, on June 15, 2014, when a glitch caused cash registers across the country to crash for hours.