22 fun and affordable Christmas decorations from Target

Target has a ton of Christmas decorations in its holiday Wondershop that cater to all kinds of themes and styles.

From flocked wreaths to wall signs, you’ll find every type of decoration and can even sort by the aesthetic you’re going for.

To save you time and offer some inspiration, we found 22 unique Christmas decor picks from Target.

If you’ve ever scoured Target’s Christmas Wondershop for decor inspiration, you already know that it features a huge variety of decorations as well as all the basics like tree skirts and stockings.

The best part about the Wondershop is that it can be sorted by the general aesthetic you like most or by the specific type of decor you’re looking for. There’s tons of inspiration on the Wondershop page, but it also makes shopping for all your holiday decor a more streamlined process. You can even choose to pick up your items from a Target store rather than have them shipped, as long as they’re in stock.

To give you a head start and provide some direction, we rounded up 22 of our top picks fo Christmas decor from the Target Wondershop.

A shimmering gold tree figurine

This 17-inch fir-tree figurine makes for a simple metallic accent, whether you place it on the mantle among smaller decorative accents or pair it with candles as a centerpiece on the dinner table.

A wreath that twinkles with LED lights

This twinkling ‘Joy’ wreath is adorned with 40 LED bulbs for extra shine. It’s battery-operated, making it the perfect greeting statement for both indoor and outdoor spaces.

A sign that will hopefully bring some heavenly peace to the holiday madness

This rustic sign can be hung on a wall or set on the mantel – though we all know the holidays are never quite as calm as these lyrics make it seem.

A sparkly ‘Merry Christmas’ sign that’s perfect for tabletops

Draw attention to your tabletop, mantel, or bookshelf with this vibrant and glittery “Merry Christmas” sign.

A 6-foot garland that adds a lush feel to your holiday decor

This garland is just long enough to drape over a small mantle or over the top of a door frame.

A decorative milk jug with faux tree sprigs

With a farmhouse-inspired touch, this milk jug coordinates well with rustic decor.

A cute sign that works for indoor or outdoor decor

Whether you set it up outside or in, this sweet sign is sure to conjure up memories of the smell of pine needles and freshly cut trees.

Shop the light-up tabletop tree in this photo for $20 here.

Signs that guide Santa on his way to your home

This two-piece set of metal signs adds a light-hearted feel to your holiday decor. Place them outside in the driveway or even on your porch.

A plush Reindeer figurine that adds height to your decorative vignettes

Soft and decorative, this fabric reindeer figurine dons festive red-green and plaid attire for festive charm. It works well for mantels, entryways, and even for your tree as a eye-catching display.

A vintage red truck with rustic charm

With frosted trees in tow, this retro red truck captures the spirit of Christmases past while adding some unique rustic charm.

A gang of festive birds decked out in their Christmas best

Dressed up in their best Christmas outfits, these decorative birds add a more playful flair to mantels and tabletops.

A welcome sign that brings the North Pole to your home

Greet your guests with this “North Pole” sign, perfect for homes in particularly snowy areas.

A wreath with built-in ornaments

This flocked Christmas wreath is decorated with rustic homes, trucks, trees, glossy ornaments, and glittery accents – a unique twist to the traditional.

A letter-board countdown sign that inspires excitement for the holiday season

This countdown letter-board could theoretically be hung all year for Christmas enthusiasts, but we think it makes the perfect advent calendar, too.

A reindeer stocking holder that’s glittery and elegant

This shimmery gold stocking holder may look delicate, but it’s strong enough to hang stockings filled to the brim with gifts.

An embroidered “Ho Ho Ho” throw pillow for your couch

This holiday throw pillow provides comfort while you binge-watch Freeform’s carefully-curated 25 Days of Christmas movies.

A 5-foot garland that’s perfect for holiday parties

Embellish your walls with this 5-foot hanging ‘Merry and Bright’ banner. It’s sleek and modern, and it has integrated loops at both ends that make it easy to hang.

A Christmas tree advent calendar

Painted in simple gold and white, this Christmas tree advent calendar doubles as decor. Its wreath lights up, operating on double AA batteries (that are not included).

A winter scene featuring cut-outs that let candle light in

This wooden folding winter scene comes packed with details and even has cut-outs that will let light from flameless candles in (we don’t recommend putting this too close to real candles).

A colorful Christmas tree figurine that’s completely shatterproof

This Christmas tree figurine features multi-colored ornaments to jazz up your dining room table, entryway, or mantel. Plus, its shatterproof design means you won’t have to worry about a pet or kid knocking it over.

A 12-piece nativity set with gold accents

A simple Nativity scene is decorated with gold accents for an elevated look. You can arrange the set however you see fit, sprawled across tabletops or placed in the middle of your Christmas village.

A quaint village setup

With frosted green pine trees and rustic homes, this small and simple set adds a cozy, wintry feel to your Christmas village.