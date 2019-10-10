Target has a massive selection of high-quality, artificial Christmas trees — from classic to more majestic flocked trees

source Pexels

Target is a destination for everyday essentials, and this holiday season, it’s a smart place to shop for high-quality, artificial Christmas trees.

Unlike many retailers, Target optimizes the selection process through search customization, allowing you to shop by specific characteristics.

To save you time, we rounded up 10 of our top picks based on positive customer feedback and features included. There are options ranging from classic Christmas trees to more majestic flocked beauties.

There’s nothing like a freshly cut Christmas tree to set the holiday mood. However, if you’re too busy to chop one down, there are plenty of artificial options that resemble the real thing. The selection process can be overwhelming – but Target makes finding the right one seamless and easy.

The go-to destination retailer provides search customization, enabling you to shop by tree type, height, style, shape, features included, and more. You can then place an order online for home delivery or in-store pickup, depending on the demands of your schedule.

To make your life easier, we’ve rounded up 10 of our top picks that factor in customer satisfaction and added features. We arranged our findings in order of tree size, so you can get a full scope of Target’s selections.

A tiny Christmas tree that’s convenient for small spaces

This 4.5-foot tree is compact and light, weighing in at just 6.5 pounds. The tree’s hinge branches pull down for easy setup – so all you have to worry about is fluffing its tips and adding your favorite decor.

Tree Measurements: 4.5 feet tall, 30 inches wide

Light Count: Unlit

Other Considerations: Four-point stand included

A 5.5-foot tree made with cashmere hard needle tips

This tree is designed with cashmere hard needle tips that give it an authentic look and texture. It also features pre-attached, pull-down branches, making assembly and disassembly for storage a breeze.

Tree Measurements: 5.5 feet tall, 48 inches wide

Light Count: Unlit

Other Considerations: Iron base included

An evergreen twig tree that’s inspired by ‘A Charlie Brown Christmas’

Like Charlie Brown’s beloved Christmas tree, this twig-designed tree is slim and adaptable. It’s carefully wrapped in 102 warm LED lights for bright glow and can be situated indoors or outdoors.

Tree Measurements: 5 feet tall, 36 inches wide

Light Count: 102

Other Considerations: Metal stakes included for outdoor use

A lush tree that mirrors forest foliage

This 6-foot option mirrors traditional Virginia pine, adding a lush, authentic look to your living space – minus the inconveniences presented by real trees. And when it comes time for setup and breakdown, you won’t need complex tools on hand.

Tree Measurements: 6 feet tall, 44 inches wide

Light Count: Unlit

Other Considerations: Metal base included

A tree that’s constructed of plastic for long use

This tree is made of plastic, ensuring its durability and quality over time. It resembles natural forest foliage while incorporating man-made, multicolored lights for dramatic effect.

Tree Measurements: 6 feet tall, 40 inches wide

Light Count: 250

Other Considerations: Electric and battery power options included

A pre-lit tree that resembles lush winter scenery

This faux snow-covered tree brings the magic of winter weather into the comfort of your warm home. Its incorporated lights eliminate the need for a ladder.

Plus, when a single bulb goes out, the remaining lights on the strand will stay lit.

Tree Measurements: 6.5 feet tall, 46 inches wide

Light Count: 350

Other Considerations: Electric and battery power options included

A tech-savvy tree with remote control clear LED lights

This tree features 500 bi-color LED mini lights with color-changing effects. With a simple remote control, you can control your tree’s light functions, choosing among warm white, multicolor, steady-on, fading, and alternating options.

Tree Measurements: 7.5 feet tall, 56 inches wide

Light Count: 500 lights

Other Considerations: Pricey – but what you get in return is uncompromised quality

A tree that includes a stackable plug for your tree topper

This ingenious tree features a stackable plug in the top section, so you can connect your pre-lit topper without much hassle.

Tree Measurements: 9 feet tall, 57 inches wide

Light Count: 700

Other Considerations: Electric and battery power options included

A 9-foot tree with a narrow shape

This tree’s height and slender pencil shape simplify the decorating process, giving you more time to fulfill other pressing to-dos. Unlike larger options on the market, it’s flexible, fitting in both large and small spaces.

Tree Measurements: 9 feet tall, 32 inches wide

Light Count: 350

Other Considerations: Lights up with either plug-in or battery power

A thick tree that’s ideal for large spaces

This 9-foot full-body tree is an ideal choice for larger rooms and entry halls. It’s pre-lit with clear lights for a warm glow and uses AutoConnect technology to simplify assembly.

Tree Measurements: 9 feet tall, 58 inches wide

Light Count: 700

Other Considerations: Lights up with either plug-in or battery power