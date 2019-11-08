Target is gearing up for Cyber Monday 2019 — here’s what might be on sale on December 2

source Alyssa Powell/Business Insider

Cyber Monday isn’t until December 2, but Target is already gearing up for the retail holiday. We’ll be compiling the best of Target’s Cyber Monday 2019 deals on this page, and answering your questions in the meantime.

Does Target have Cyber Monday?

Yes, Target will Cyber Monday deals in a broad range of categories. We’ll be posting the deals here as they’re announced.

What time does Target Cyber Monday start?

Cyber Monday begins at 12 a.m. on December 2. However, we expect Target to run early Cyber Monday deals throughout the preceding weekend.

Can you order Target doorbusters online?

Whether you can order Target doorbusters online depends on the item. Some of the retailer’s deals will only be available in stores, while others will run both in stores and online.

What will be on sale at Target for Cyber Monday?

We don’t know for sure what will be on sale at Target on Cyber Monday, but we’re tracking its Black Friday deals on this page. You can expect many of the same deals to extend through Cyber Monday.

Check out our guides for more information about Cyber Monday:

Early Cyber Monday Target deals:

If you can’t wait to get started with your holiday shopping, here are some early deals happening at Target now:

Early Cyber Monday kitchen deals at Target

Early Cyber Monday TV deals at Target

Early Cyber Monday laptop deals at Target

Early Cyber Monday home good deals at Target

Early Cyber Monday vacuum deals at Target

Early Cyber Monday furniture deals at Target