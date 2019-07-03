Target will be hosting a huge competitor sale on the same day as Amazon Prime Day — here’s what we know

source Target

In an effort to compete with Amazon, Target’s Deal Days will be the retailer’s biggest sale of the summer, taking place on July 15 and 16, the same dates as Prime Day.

Shoppers can find great deals on hundreds of thousands of products across a range of categories – no membership required. When Target releases deals, we’ll be highlighting them and comparing prices to Amazon.

Target is also offering same-day shipping and in-store pickup options, as well as even more deals for Target REDcard holders.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about Target Deal Days, and stay up to date on the best Prime Day 2019 deals happening on Amazon.

In an effort to compete with Amazon, Target is one of many retailers holding a major summer sale on July 15-16, the exact same dates as Amazon Prime Day.

The retailer’s sale will be called Deal Days, and will offer major savings on hundreds of thousands of deals on best-selling national and Target-exclusive brands. The sale will be available for anyone to shop, no membership required.

We don’t know any of the deals yet, but we have a feeling we’ll be seeing similar deals as we do on Prime Day – think tech, kitchen and home gadgets, apparel, and more.

We’ll continue to update this article as we find out more information, but for now, here’s all you need to know about Target Deal Days:

How do I access the deals?

source Shutterstock

Anyone can shop Target Deal Days. There’s no membership required, so all you have to do is head over to the Target site and get to shopping.

As always, if you have a Target REDcard, you can save an extra 5% on your purchase.

How do I get my purchases?

source Target

One of the most compelling (at least, in my opinion) features of an Amazon Prime membership is free two-day shipping. For Deal Days, Target is offering a lot of affordable and convenient shipping options that rival Amazon’s, without the cost of a membership. Here are all the quick and easy ways you can get your purchases from Target Deal Days:

Order online and have your items shopped for, and delivered right to your doorstep in hours, with Shipt.

Select Order Pickup at checkout and have your purchases ready for you at your local Target within an hour.

Use the Target app to place your order and select Drive Up at checkout. Target team members will deliver the order right to your car in minutes.

Get free 2-day shipping on most items when you use your Target REDcard or when you spend $35 or more.

What will be on sale?

source Target

No deals are live yet, but we’re hoping to see savings on products that are popular on Prime Day, like the Instant Pot and Eufy Robovac. Additionally, we think Target will be slashing prices on pieces from some of its most popular exclusive brands and collections, like home decor and accessories from Hearth & Hand, cookware and dinnerware from Cravings by Chrissy Teigen, and grocery essentials from Simply Balanced.