Target is giving employees a special deal for surviving the ‘The Great Target Outage of 2019’ that crashed registers nationwide

“We are proud of how store team members served our guests to make the best of the situation and therefore we are recognizing them,” a Target spokeswoman told Business Insider. The outage prevented registers at Target’s 1,850 US stores from completing purchases for hours on a busy Saturday in June. This led to long lines, frustrated customers, exasperated workers, and many abandoned shopping carts. Customers posted chaotic photos of crowded checkout lanes to social media and referred to the incident as an “Armageddon” and an “apocalypse,” Business Insider’s Kate Taylor reported. Some dubbed it “The Great Target Outage of 2019.” Read more: Target’s 2-hour register outage could cost the company $50 million Target employees at some stores handed out samples to customers while they waited for connectivity to be restored.

Then the following day, which was Father’s Day, some Target stores were unable to accept anything but cash for 90 minutes.

In a memo to employees following the outages, Target said it was rewarding workers with the discount to offer a “special thank you.”

“When I sent the note last Sunday to thank you for your resilience and guest focus in the face of the unexpected tech outage, I certainly wasn’t anticipating we’d get hit with another – totally unconnected issue – that would pose another tough set of challenges later that day,” the memo reads. “While Sunday’s challenges were not at the same scale, it added to your recovery efforts and added potential friction for our guests. But once again, this incredible team made the best out of a challenging situation.”