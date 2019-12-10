caption Disney Pixar Toy Story Buzz Lightyear Space Ranger Armor with Jet Pack, $44.99, available at Target source Target

Officially licensed Disney merch is unexpectedly hard to find, they’re usually only at a few select retailers or shopDisney.

But new official Disney stores have debuted inside 25 Target stores nationwide, with more to come in 2020. Meaning there is a large selection of licensed Disney gifts at Target, so you can finish your holiday shopping in one trip.

Here are 16 Disney gifts you can buy at Target for kids and adults alike.

If you don’t already buy everything you need at Target, you might now. Official Disney Store merch has launched online at Target and inside 25 Target stores across the nation, so you can do your holiday shopping in one place.

Disney has partnered with the mega-retailer to open “store-in-store” experiences across the nation. In layman’s terms, this means that Disney is getting its own spot inside 25 Target stores across the nation, selling more than 450 items from “Frozen” plush toys to Baby Yoda figurines and Mickey Mouse sweaters. Target will be adding 40 more of these Disney stores by October 2020.

If you have a major Disney fan on your holiday list, picking up their gifts at Target is a no-brainer. In fact, we’ve even made it easier by curating the best 16 Disney gifts you can get at Target.

An adorable Baby Yoda figure

At a little under four inches, Star Wars’ newest and cutest character would look great on their desk or side table. It’s only available for pre-order right now and should arrive by spring 2020.

An Elsa doll

Elsa and Anna fever never died down, though the debut of “Frozen 2” means little kids everywhere will want even more of Nordic sisters this holiday season. This plush doll is of young Elsa and even comes with a mini Olaf.

A set of Star Wars LEGOs

Help add to their growing collection of LEGOs with this Star Wars set. It has 578 pieces to create a Y-Wing Starfighter, along with tiny figures of Poe, a Snowtrooper, and a droid.

A Mickey Mouse holiday sweater

This festive sweater comes in kid and adult sizes, so your whole family will be ready for the holidays.

A “Frozen” drawing kit

This cool system can be paired with an iPad so kids can draw and animate scenes from the movie. It’s designed for ages 5 to 11+ and can help improve drawing skills along with hand-eye coordination. It does require the use of an iPad but it’s a great way to keep them busy during the rest of their winter break – and it’ll ensure that they’re distracted for more than 20 minutes.

A Mickey mug complete with ears

Sip your morning coffee in this ceramic Mickey Mouse mug. The ears are a dead giveaway, but the silver metallic finish is a sophisticated touch that doesn’t look out of place in corporate work settings.

A Buzz Lightyear jetpack

This Buzz Lightwear jetpack toy will take them to infinity and beyond. The helmet lights up and blasts iconic lines like “I have a laser, and I will use it!” and “Prepare for lift off!” The visor even opens and closes like a real Space Ranger’s suit.

A “Lady and the Tramp” ornament

If they’re a fan of “Lady and the Tramp,” either the new live-action version on Disney+ or the old school animated one, then this will be a sweet addition to their Christmas tree.

A Dumbo plush

Fans of the old school “Dumbo” will be charmed by this classic elephant plush, big ears and all.

A “Zootopia” set of figurines

This “Zootopia” set includes all the major characters like Judy Hopps, Nick Wilde, Flash, Mayor Lionheart, and Jerry Jumbeaux Jr. along with a foldable play mat. Kids can craft imaginative stories for hours with these figurines.

A “Lion King” mug

Cheers to “The Lion King” both old and new with this mug featuring Simba, Pumbaa, and Timon. It’s dishwasher- and microwave-safe, and the geometric detailing provides a nice texture when you’re cupping your hands around a hot cup of coffee.

A “Toy Story 4” Bunny

Bring home a Bunny of their own in all its blue and green cuteness. It’s super soft and cuddly, meaning it’ll be the new kid on their bed for a while.

Tinkerbell ornament

This whimsical ornament pays homage to the iconic scene of Tinkerbell being stuck in the keyhole from “Peter Pan.” It’s a fun addition to their Christmas tree; try hiding it in between the branches for a fun and unexpected surprise.

A Pink Disney jacket

For kids who can’t get enough of pink, they’ll love wearing this soft velvet-like jacket for weeks on end. But we can’t guarantee that they’ll take it off long enough for it to get washed.

A moldable eraser set

Kids will love crafting their own set of erasers, though this one does require an oven and adult supervision. After the clay gets pressed into the molds to create Alien, Ducky, and Bunny from “Toy Story 4,” they’ll need to bake in the oven to harden. Once that’s done, they can pop the fun erasers onto their pencils.

A Muppet plush

Muppets fans, especially those of Disney Junior’s “Muppet Babies,” love this furry Fozzie Bear plush. His outfit even comes complete with a soft propeller on top of his baseball hat.

