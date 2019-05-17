Target is now selling a UV T-shirt for dogs to keep your pet safe in the sun

caption Target’s adorable “UV Dog T-Shirt” allows your pup to safely enjoy the summer. source Target

Target is selling a “UV Dog T-Shirt” to protect your dog’s skin this summer.

The blue and white striped T-shirt comes printed with a sunglasses graphic that says “Fun in the Sun” in the lenses.

The shirt is also made of UPF (Ultraviolet Protection Factor) 50+ fabric, which means your dog will be protected from the sun’s UV rays while wearing it.

It’s now available online or at your local Target for $10.

A new addition to Target’s lineup of pet products can keep your dog protected from the sun this summer.

Designed to protect your pup’s skin from UV sun rays, Target’s “UV Dog T-Shirt” is made of UPF (Ultraviolet Protection Factor) 50+ fabric, per the description on Target’s website. According to Australia and New Zealand’s sun protective clothing standards, cited by the Skin Cancer Foundation, this means that less than 1/50th of UV radiation from the sun would reach your dog whenever they wear it.

caption The shirt is made of UPF 50+ fabric, which means your dog will be protected from the sun’s UV rays while wearing it. source Target

The T-shirt, which was first covered by Popsugar, has baby-blue and white stripes with a thin, yellow collar and hem as well as matching cuffs. It also comes printed with a sunglasses graphic on the back that says “Fun in the Sun” in the lenses.

The “UV Dog T-Shirt” comes in every size from extra-small (to fit dogs as small as one pound) to extra-large (for dogs up to 120 pounds), so breeds from Chihuahuas to Great Danes can stay safe in the sun. You can order the shirt online or find it at Target for $10.