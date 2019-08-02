This couple took engagement pictures at Target and their romantic photos are going viral

caption Aaron Anthony Damron and Tony DiPasqua love Target. source Courtesy of Erica Whiting Photography

Aaron Anthony Damron and Tony DiPasqua took engagement photos at Target.

Damron’s Facebook post is going viral and has been shared over 4,600 times.

Photographer Erica Whiting told INSIDER there’s no such thing as an unconventional setting for engagement photos if it’s a place that’s true to who you are as a couple.

Aaron Anthony Damron and Tony DiPasqua love Target – and each other. So they decided to celebrate both with an engagement photoshoot at their favorite store.

Their retail-inspired photoshoot is now going viral on Facebook, as Target fans around the world applaud their creative choice of locale. Damron’s post has been shared over 4,600 times and garnered over 2,600 comments.

“Engagement photos should be a celebration of who you are as a couple, and they wanted images that allowed them to be themselves,” their photographer, Erica Whiting, told INSIDER. “I think that’s what really shines through and makes these images work.”

caption Just another trip to Target. source Courtesy of Erica Whiting Photography

The aisles of Target made for a romantic backdrop.

caption Love is in the aisle. source Courtesy of Erica Whiting Photography

The couple also incorporated some of Target’s wedding-themed paraphernalia.

caption The happy couple with “Hubby” mugs from Target. source Courtesy of Erica Whiting Photography

To achieve genuine photos, Whiting says authenticity matters more than any particular location.

“I believe photographs should tell a story about people’s lives and there is no such thing as an unconventional setting,” she said. “If the photograph captures your personality and memories and successfully tells your story – then any setting can be ‘conventional.'”