33 under-$50 gifts from Target that prove you can get all your shopping done in one place

The Insider Picks team writes about stuff we think you’ll like. Business Insider has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase.

source Target

Going to a different store for every item on your holiday shopping list can be a huge headache, so it’s important to start with stores that have a wide selection of gifts.

Target is a one-stop-shop year-round, so it’s a onvenient destination during this time of year. On top of that, it has free two-day shipping on almost everything.

To help you shop, we rounded up 51 awesome gifts to buy at Target for under $50. With everything from toys and video games to tech to smart home gadgets, and even kitchen appliances and beauty products, you’re sure to find something for everyone on your list. Whether you’re shopping for stocking stuffers, a white elephant gift exchange at work, or you simply need to stick to a strict budget, your money will go a long way here.

Looking for more gift ideas? Check out all of Insider Picks’ holiday gift guides for 2018 here.

A chunky cableknit sweater

source Target

This soft, textured cableknit sweater delivers expensive style at a super affordable price.

A grip and stand for holding their phone more easily

source Target

PopSockets Grips make using any smartphone easier by working as a stand and providing grip when texting and taking pictures. If you know someone who will also be getting a new phone this season, it’s the perfect accompanying stocking stuffer.

A warm cowl-neck sweater

source Target

This cowl-neck sweater is super cozy and perfect for winter since it’s extra long and warm.

A fun Super Mario game

source Target

If you’re shopping for someone who owns a Nintendo Switch, they absolutely need a Mario game to go with it.

A card game to play at holiday get-togethers

source Target

Perfect for adult game nights and parties, Cards Against Humanity is essential for anyone with a dark sense of humor. Made for four to 17 players, it’ll keep any group of friends entertained.

A Monopoly game for Fornite players

source Target

Fortnite is easily the biggest gaming phenomenon to have happened in the past few years. This themed Monopoly set might be the only way you’ll be able to get a Fornite player away from the TV screen.

An easy-to-use wet and dry shaver

source Target

What separates the Philips Norelco OneBlade from other trimmers and shavers is the unique blade. It uses a fast-moving OneBlade cutter with a dual protection system on both ends. The base of the blade also contours to your face, allowing for a comfortable shave or trim without irritation – and it works for wet or dry shaving.

A smart device and speaker that can answer your questions and play music

source Target

The Google Home Mini is a great addition to any smart home. By saying “Hey Google,” users can play music, check the weather, and control other smart devices with voice commands. If the person you’re shopping for is more into Amazon’s line of smart devices, check out the new Echo Dot 3rd Generation.

Cozy pajamas for the family

source Target

Matching pajamas always make the holiday season better. This year, you can gift everyone in your family (including the dog) with a set of Peanuts-themed jammies.

A “Star Wars” advent calendar

source Target

Featuring 24 figurines, this LEGO Star Wars advent calendar is the perfect gift for fans of the series.

A moisturizing gift set from Burt’s Bees

source Target

Everyone deserves to have soft skin and lips, and this holiday gift set from Burt’s Bees will provide them with exactly that. Packed inside a festive box, it includes body lotion, hand cream, and lip balm.

Exclusive scented Hatchimals

source Target

Available exclusively at Target, this Hatchimals set is a must-have for young collectors. It includes 16 sweet-smelling toys that they’ll have to crack open to reveal.

A classic game once only reserved for arcades

source Target

This Skee-Ball game brings classic arcade fun right into your home. Just like the full-size version, up to four people can compete for the highest score.

A smartwatch for kids

source Target

With over 55 digital watch faces, touch screen games, and a built-in camera, this kids’ smartwatch is, in many ways, more appealing than an adult smartwatch.

An interactive plush toy for kids

source Target

With long arms for hugs and an interactive personality, this soft and cuddly monkey can be any kid’s friend.

A sandalwood-scented toiletry bundle for men

source Target

Including body wash, two-in-one shampoo and conditioner, deodorant, and a bonus toiletry bag, this gift set will keep the men on your list clean and smelling great.

A calming, aromatherapeutic diffuser

source Target

A diffuser can transform any home or office into a more relaxing space. This one from Candle Warmers Etc. comes with orange oil or eucalyptus oil to get started.

The “Solo: A Star Wars Story” movie with bonus content

source Target

For sale exclusively at Target, this year’s Block Bluster hit “Solo: A Star Wars Story” is a must-see film for any fan of the series. It comes with a 4K/UHD disk, two Blu-Ray disks, and digital download code, which are packed with bonus film content.

An HD streamer for TV and movies

source Target

Roku’s most affordable streamer, the Roku Express, packs HD quality, access to Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon Video, and over 500,000 movies and TV shows.

A pillow for budding smarties

source Target

The perfect addition to any kids’ bedroom, this clever throw pillow spells out the word “Genius” using elements from the periodic table.

A shaving kit from a great startup

source Target

With a unique five-blade design, Harry’s Razors deliver an unbelievably close and smooth shave. To get started, the gift set also includes shave gel and post-shave balm packaged in a holiday box.

A popular video game

source Target

The Call of Duty franchise is one of the best-selling video games during the holiday season year after year. As the latest installment, Black Ops 4 packs in the story mode and online gameplay fans have come to know and love with a new battle royale mode designed to compete with Fornite.

Lavender bath bombs for a soothing soak

source Target

Help the person your shopping for unwind and relax with Lavender Lullaby bath bombs.

Crissy Teigen’s cookbook

source Target

They probably already follow her on Twitter, and maybe they even have her original “Cravings” cookbook – but it’s unlikely that they already have this newly-released follow-up. Give the Chrissy fan her newest cookbook and they might even invite you over for dinner more often.

A set of body products for some serious self-care

source Target

Treat her to the Soap & Glory Happy Pamper gift set so she can relax in the bath for some much-deserved self-care. It comes with hydrating body butter and creamy shower gel, so she’ll get plenty of use of this gift.

A family-sized griddle perfect for cooking breakfast

source Target

As a breakfast-making essential, the Black+Decker Electric Griddle has a place in every family’s home.

An advent calendar nail polish set

source Target

Featuring 12 shimmering shades of wear-resistant nail lacquer, the Defy & Inspire holiday collection is exactly what beauty lovers need to get into the holiday spirit. It may be a little late by the time they get it, but who would mind opening up a few extra gifts at once?

A Crock-Pot slow cooker

source Target

Ideal for making stews, soups, chili, and more, a Crock-Pot can help home chefs of any skill level make hearty meals the entire family can enjoy.

A comfortable gaming headset

source Target

Available for PS4 and Xbox One, the Turtle Beach Recon 50 Headset can take any gamer’s experience to the next level. With stereo sound and a mic for in-game and online chats, you won’t miss any of the action.

A stainless steel coffee grinder

source Target

With the ability to hold up to 90 grams of beans, the Grind Central is a great gift for coffee lovers.

An interactive learning desk for kids

source Target

The VTech Touch and Learn Activity Desk Deluxe is a wonderful way for toddlers to play and learn at the same time. With it, they can learn about letters, numbers, colors, music, and more. It also transforms from a desk into an easel and chalkboard with storage space for art supplies.

A realistic racing simulator game

source Target

If the person you’re shopping for owns an Xbox One, Forza Horizon 4 is the best racing game for their console. It’s a realistic competitive racing game that can be enjoyed at any level.

A decorative throw pillow

source Target

Great for sofas, chairs, and beds, this chunky knit throw pillow will add plush comfort and a welcoming style to your home. Coming in a cream color, it should pair well with your existing home decor.