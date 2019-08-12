Target is selling an entire line of Halloween-inspired succulents and they’re all under $5

caption The ceramic pots contain faux succulents. source Target

As part of its Halloween-decor collection, Target is releasing a line of spooky succulents.

The ceramic pots all feature faux plants in a variety of colors from blue to orange.

All of the succulents retail for $3 or $4 and will be on sale online starting September 8.

It’s never too early to start thinking about how you’ll decorate for Halloween, especially if you’re interested in adding spooky miniature succulents to your home.

As part of its Hyde And Eek! Boutique, Target has debuted a line of Halloween-inspired faux succulents that are equal parts ghoulish and adorable. Fortunately, all of them are priced at just $4 or less and will be available on the retailer’s website starting September 8.

Here are the Halloween-themed succulents you can snag at Target this year.

This artificial Venus flytrap is pure horticultural horror.

Your Halloween decor is sure to startle guests when you include this ravenous-looking Venus flytrap succulent. The carnivorous plant in this painted pumpkin planter isn’t real, but it sure looks lively.

Price: $3

You can take home this cute pumpkin for just $3.

This sweet and scary pumpkin succulent is sure to brighten up your desk or home. Featuring a wide, toothy smile and a cute triangle nose, the charming ceramic container is shaped like a Jack-o’-lantern and filled with glossy faux greenery.

Price: $3

This bizarre succulent can adorn your home each October.

You won’t be able to keep your eyes off this creepy succulent in a black-colored pumpkin planter. Its felt leaves and bright-blue eyeball make this planter the perfect oddball centerpiece or accent.

Price: $4

This festive feline is perfect for cat lovers.

Crossing paths with this black cat succulent might actually make you feel lucky. Showcasing a bright-orange faux plant in a jet-black ceramic container, this kitty has large eyes and small ears.

Price: $3

This white skull succulent is an edgy take on Halloween.

Sick of orange and black? This funky white skull planter is sporting some vivid blue and purple leaves. You can even keep this guy around after Halloween to inject a little bit of spooky style into your year-round decor.

Price: $3

This vibrant planter looks a little hungry.

You might want to keep your fingers away from this creepy succulent in a white pumpkin planter. Between its poisonous-looking felt leaves, twisting tendrils, and small mouth filled with pointy teeth, this is one intimidating-looking plant.

Price: $4

Kids and grownups alike might enjoy this smiling ghost planter.

Halloween doesn’t have to be scary and this adorable ghost succulent proves it. Featuring green and brown faux leaves, this planter could add a sweet festive touch to any room of your home.

Price: $3

This purple-colored skull planter is quite colorful.

Creepy meets cool with this shiny purple skull succulent. Stuffed with realistic-looking faux succulent leaves and complete with a glossy finish, this planter could be a fun, year-round addition to your home.

Price: $3

Keep things dramatic with this black skull planter.

Staring into this eyes of this inky black skull succulent may give you a case of the shivers. This planter is crowned with red and yellow faux leaves that even have realistic spines for that added eerie touch.

Price: $3