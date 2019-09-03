Target is putting a Halloween twist on gingerbread houses with its $10 Haunted Mansion cookie kits

caption Target is now selling Haunted House Cookie Kits for less than $10 in the lead up to Halloween. source Target

Fall hasn’t even officially begun, but the Halloween spirit is already taking over the country.

And this year, Target is putting a spooky twist on a classic Christmas treat to help Halloween fans of all ages ring in the holiday.

Target is now selling Haunted House Cookie Kits for less than $10 in the lead up to October 31. The kits – which are sold in “Moonlit Cottage,” “Haunted Mansion,” and “Spooky Graveyard” varieties – come with pre-baked chocolate cookies, colored icing, and decorative sprinkles.

caption Target’s “Moonlit Cottage” cookie house. source Target

The simplest set of the three, the “Moonlit Cottage,” boasts a classic gingerbread house design that also includes orange frosting and black, orange, and lime green candies.

caption Target’s “Haunted Mansion” cookie house. source Target

The “Haunted Mansion,” meanwhile, is a taller, creepier spin on the traditional gingerbread house structure.

It comes with black, orange, and green icing in addition to colored candies and multicolored sprinkles.

caption Target’s “Spooky Graveyard” cookie set. source Target

The “Spooky Graveyard” set comes with tombstone and ghost-shaped cookies so that you can assemble your very own cemetery. It also comes with white, black, and orange icing along with pumpkin-shaped candies and multicolored sprinkles.

Each set has 120 calories and 15 grams of sugar per serving for those who are interested in snacking on their masterpiece. You can now buy any of the three festive boxed sets online or in Target locations across the country.

The “Haunted Mansion” and “Spooky Graveyard” packages cost $9.99, while the “Moonlit Cottage” comes in at $2.99.