29 useful home goods you can get from Target for under $20 — and with free shipping

Boasting a huge selection of products in all categories, Target has become a one stop shop for seemingly all of life’s necessities – and wants.

With kitchen appliances, bathroom accessories, bedding, home decor, seasonal items, and more, you can find literally everything you need (and a lot of things you don’t, but will probably buy anyway) for your home, even if you’re on a budget.

To help you shop, we rounded up 30 of the best items you can buy for $20 or less. And right now, you can get free two-day shipping on almost everything with no minimum.

A serving plate for holiday parties

Don’t be the host to serve your guests on paper plates this holiday. This ceramic serving platter has a seasonal design that reads “thankful” in the middle – a sentiment you’ll be happy to keep seeing even after Thanksgiving.

A Crock-Pot slow cooker

Ideal for making stews, soups, chili, and more, a Crock-Pot can help home chefs of any skill level make hearty meals the entire family can enjoy.

A welcoming doormat

Reading “Home Sweet Home,” this rustic and inviting doormat is a nice way to make your house feel like home.

A message board

As a fun way to leave messages or reminders for your family or roommates, the Project 62 Letter Board can find a place in any home. You can set it up in your home office, in the kitchen, or mount it on the wall.

A basic coffee maker

If a simple cup of coffee is all you need in the morning, there’s no need to spend hundreds on a fancy coffee maker. With a straight-forward design, this coffee maker from Mr. Coffee can brew 12-cup pots with ease.

A decorative throw pillow

Great for sofas, chairs, and beds, this chunky knit throw pillow will add plush comfort and a welcoming style to your home. Coming in a cream color, it should pair well with your existing home decor.

A floral shower curtain

Featuring a floral pattern, this shower curtain can give your bathroom a refreshing look with pops of color – without the need for any renovations.

A pack of LED light bulbs

Compared to incandescent lights, LED light bulbs use less energy and last a lot longer. Light bulbs are the one item you’ll always need to keep stocked in the house, so it’s worth switching over to LEDs.

A mini waffle maker for compact kitchens

With a compact design, the Dash Mini Waffle Maker is ideal for kitchens with a limited amount of space or for when that waffle craving hits.

A show caddy for organization

A shower caddy can help declutter your bathroom by providing extra storage space. You’ll be able to reach essentials like soap, loofahs, shampoo, and conditioner, or if you hang it off a hook on the wall, you’ll create more space for necessities like cotton swabs, lotions, and more.

A woven wastebasket for the bathroom or bedroom

Perfect for bedrooms and bathrooms, this woven wastebasket can add a stylish, bohemian touch.

Pyrex storage containers

Designed for microwaving, baking, and storing food, this six-piece set from Pyrex will save you the hassle of having to transfer your culinary creations into storage containers.

A soft chenille bath rug

Stepping out the of the shower onto a hard tile floor is cold and slippery. This chenille bath rug is soft and comfortable on your feet, and gives your bathroom a modern style.

A nonstick saute pan

As a must-have kitchen essential, the T-fal Simply Clean Saute Pan is non-stick, dishwasher safe, and has a Thermo-spot heat indicator to show when the pan is perfectly preheated.

A nonstick three-quart saucepan

The saucepan is another essential cookware item and T-fal’s Simply Cook version will get a lot of use in any kitchen. It has a non-stick interior, an ergonomic handle designed for comfort and safety, and a heat indicator to show when it’s pre-heated.

A purifying water pitcher

Certified to remove 96% of mercury and 95% of other pollutants from water, spending $20 on this PUR water purifier is a no-brainer. It has a built-in sensor that monitors the filter, so you’ll always know when it’s time to change it.

An elegant dual-sided vanity mirror

Perfect for the bathroom, dresser, or vanity, this double-sided mirror can help you get your face ready with confidence. It features a normal mirror and a 10x magnification mirror for an up-close look.

A decorative storage container

With a much nicer look than those clear plastic storage containers, you won’t feel bad about incorporating this weaved Sterilite drawer into your bedroom or dorm.

A sleek toilet brush

The last thing you want in your bathroom is an unsightly toilet bowl brush. This sleek black brush from Project 62 is completely hidden when stored.

A tidy storage drawer for K-Cups

Instead of having K-cups scattered across your kitchen counter, this storage drawer can neatly hold up to 24 of your favorites.

Minimalist decorative shelves

Whether used for storage or hints of decor, this shelving set is a nice touch for any home.

A Wi-Fi Smart Plug

This Wi-Fi-enabled smart plug allows you to control your electronics from anywhere. You can use the app on your smartphone, Amazon Alexa, or Google Assistant to complete tasks like turning on lights or appliances.

A small space heater

Instead of running up your bill by heating the entire house or freezing in a cold office where you don’t have control over the thermostat, the Honeywell HeatBud is an efficient way to heat up your personal space.

A personal blender for smoothies and shakes

If the time that goes into making smoothies is the reason you don’t do it often, then the Oster Blend-N-Go is for you. Fill the bottle with your favorite ingredients, blend them up, and take it with you to go.

A seasonal candle

Scented candles are a great way to get into the holiday spirit. This one in particular features an aromatic blend of peach, coconut, and cinnamon. They also serve as thoughtful gifts.

Thanksgiving-appropriate coasters

Set the dinner table this Thanksgiving with these rustic speckle-accented coasters (to match the previously mentioned platter).

A reversible duvet cover set

Instead of buying a new comforter altogether, a duvet cover can transform your bedroom on a budget.

A George Foreman Grill for making quick and easy meals

If you’re not the best cook or you like quick meals, the George Foreman Grill belongs in your kitchen. It’ll help you make burgers, paninis, steaks, chicken, and more.

An over-the-door shoe organizer

Clear up some space in your room by neatly storing up to 12 pairs of shoes on the back of your door.