39 deals to shop from Target’s spring home sale — including vacuums, furniture, decor, and more

Insider Picks writes about products and services to help you navigate when shopping online. Insider, Inc. receives a commission from our affiliate partners when you buy through our links, but our reporting and recommendations are always independent and objective.
- source
- Target
- Target is currently holding a spring home sale online where you can take 25% off home and patio items.
- If you use code “MARCH” at check out, you can enjoy an additional 15% off furniture, rugs, lighting, and cushions.
- Curtain and hardware items are also 25% off, but only today on March 8th.
- It never hurts to see if you can save even more at Target. Check out Business Insider Coupons for up-to-date coupons and promo codes from Target.
As you gear up for spring and greet that much-needed sunshine with excessive enthusiasm (usually in the form of shorts or a dress before it’s quite warm enough), you’ll begin to realize it’s not just your closet that’s due for a refresh.
If you need to reorganize and overhaul the linens, decor, furniture, and small appliances in your home, Target’s spring home sale comes at the perfect time.
During the sale, which runs through 11:59 p.m. PT on March 9, home items are up to 25% off. Using promo code “MARCH” you can take an extra 15% off furniture, rugs, and lighting.
Patio items are also up to 25% off. Again, using promo code “MARCH,” you can take an extra 15% off outdoor furniture, rugs, cushions, and lighting.
Meanwhile, on March 8th only, curtains and hardware are 25% off. Shop these affordable window treatments first since they’re a limited-time online deal.
To help you with your spring home project, we’ve highlighted the 39 best Target home deals you should take advantage of right now.
And to potentially save even more, check out Business Insider Coupons for up-to-date coupons and promo codes from Target.
A digital air fryer
- source
- Target
NuWave 6-qt Digital Air Fryer, $99.99 (originally $129.99) [You save $30]
A rug with a cool stripe pattern
- source
- Target
Stripe Area Rug, $119.99 (originally $149.99) [You save $30]
An Alexa- and Google Home-compatible robot vacuum
- source
- Target
Ecovacs DEEBOT N79W Multi-Surface Robotic Vacuum Cleaner, $179.99 (originally $249.99) [You save $70]
A sleek bookcase or console
- source
- Target
Project 62 Ronchamp 30-Inch High Gloss And Chrome Horizontal Bookcase, $71.99 (originally $239.99) [You save $168]
Elegant linen curtains
- source
- Target
Exclusive Home Loha Linen Window Curtain Panel, $15.74 (originally $20.99) [You save $5.25]
A classic porch light
- source
- Target
Bel Air Lighting Outdoor Wall, $74.99 (originally $99.99) [You save $25]
Lounge chairs to help you enjoy the sun
- source
- Target
Christopher Knight Home Perla 2-Pack Acacia Chaise Lounge, $407.99 (originally $509.99) [You save $102]
A six-speed personal blender that comes with two blending cups and lids
- source
- Target
Nutri Ninja Auto iQ Pro Complete Personal Blender, $79.99 (originally $119.99) [You save $40]
A textured, handwoven rug
- source
- Target
Mudhut Jute Braided Flatweave Area Rug, $299.99 (originally $399.99) [You save $100]
A matte slow cooker
- source
- Target
Calphalon Precision Control Slow Cooker, $69.99 (originally $159.99) [You save $90]
A best-selling WiFi robot vacuum
- source
- Target
iRobot Roomba 690 Robot Vacuum, $299.99 (originally $349.99) [You save $50]
An easy-to-assemble desk with a clean look
- source
- Target
Threshold Cambridge Turned Leg Desk, $112.49 (originally $149.99) [You save $36.50]
A cord-free vacuum that can also be transformed into a small handheld device
- source
- Target
Dyson V7 Animal Cordfree Vacuum, $299.99 (originally $39.99) [You save $100]
A sturdy two-person quilted hammock
- source
- Target
Sunnydaze Quilted Double Fabric Hammock with 15-Foot Stand, $185 (originally $221.99) [You save 36.99]
A solid throw pillow
- source
- Target
Rizzy Home Solid Throw Pillow, $16.49 (originally $21.99) [You save $5.50]
A full wicker patio furniture set
- source
- Target
Christopher Knight Home Puerta 9-Piece Wicker Seating Set, $1,017.59 (originally $1,695.99) [You save $678.40]
Embroidered bath towels
- source
- Target
Yorkshire Home 2-Piece Luxury Cotton Bath Towels Set, $41.99 (originally $59.99) [You save $18]
A contemporary wall light
- source
- Target
Kenroy Outdoor Wall Mount Light, $79.49 (originally $105.99) [You save $26.50]
An antique-looking bench to encircle a tree
- source
- Target
Safavieh Abia Wrought Iron Outdoor Tree Bench, $89.99 (originally $149.99) [You save $60]
A large shaggy rug
- source
- Target
Project 62 Champagne Shag Tufted Area Rug, $104.99 (originally $149.99) [You save $45]
An accent table featuring geometric embellishments
- source
- Target
Opalhouse Tachuri Geometric Front Accent Table, $67.49 (originally $89.99) [You save $22.50]
A farmhouse-style TV stand
- source
- Target
49-Inch Larkspur TV Stand, $119.99 (originally $199.99) [You save $80]
A large round mirror
- source
- Target
Project 62 32-Inch Round Decorative Wall Mirror, $67.99 (originally $79.99) [You save $12]
A set of tropical wall prints
- source
- Target
Opalhouse Tropical Palm 2-Pack Framed Wall Canvas, $67.49 (originally $74.99) [You save $7.50]
A handsome stained pine coffee table
- source
- Target
Luther Coffee Table, $99.99 (originally $199.99) [You save $100]
A reversible comforter set with a lattice pattern on one side and a solid color on the other
- source
- Target
Room Essentials Blush Geo Lattice Comforter Set (Queen), $37.49 (originally $49.99) [You save $12.50]
Fun and colorful curtains
- source
- Target
Lush Decor Poppy Garden Room Darkening Window Curtains, $31.12 (originally $41.49) [You save $10.37]
A stylish storage ottoman
- source
- Target
Project 62 Plano Storage Ottoman, $35 (originally $69.99) [You save $34.99]
A rustic nightstand
- source
- Target
Threshold Grafton Nightstand, $82.49 (originally $149.99) [You save $67.50]
A sleek steel bar cart
- source
- Target
Project 62 Glasgow Metal Bar Cart, $64.99 (originally $129.99) [You save $65]
A comfortable tufted sofa
- source
- Target
Threshold Felton Reversible Chaise Sofa, $487.49 (originally $749.99) [You save $262.50]
A simple and modern end table
- source
- Target
Project 62 Glasgow Metal End Table, $44.99 (originally $59.99) [You save $15]
A curtain rod that requires no tools to install
- source
- Target
Room Essentials Drapery Rod Set, $17.99 (originally $23.99) [You save $6]
An under-$10 sheer curtain panel
- source
- Target
Room Essentials Textured Sheer Curtain Panel, $7.49 (originally $9.99) [You save $2.50]
A bronze curtain holdback
- source
- Target
Threshold Curtain Holdback, $8.99 (originally $11.99) [You save $3]
A set of bohemian wall art
- source
- Target
Opalhouse Mixed Pattern 8-Pack Wall Decor Set, $29.99 (originally $39.99) [You save $10]
A geometric woven rug
- source
- Target
Threshold Geometric Woven Kilim Rug, $339.99 (originally $399.99) [You save $60]
Plush and absorbent cotton towels
- source
- Target
Yorkshire Home 8pc Stripe Bath Towels and Washcloths, $29.39 (originally $41.99) [You save $12.60]
A memory foam shag bath mat
- source
- Target
Yorkshire Home Solid Memory Foam Shag Bath Mat, $31.49 (originally $44.99) [You save $13.50]