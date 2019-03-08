39 deals to shop from Target’s spring home sale — including vacuums, furniture, decor, and more

Insider Picks writes about products and services to help you navigate when shopping online. Insider, Inc. receives a commission from our affiliate partners when you buy through our links, but our reporting and recommendations are always independent and objective.

Target is currently holding a spring home sale online where you can take 25% off home and patio items.

If you use code “MARCH” at check out, you can enjoy an additional 15% off furniture, rugs, lighting, and cushions.

Curtain and hardware items are also 25% off, but only today on March 8th.

As you gear up for spring and greet that much-needed sunshine with excessive enthusiasm (usually in the form of shorts or a dress before it’s quite warm enough), you’ll begin to realize it’s not just your closet that’s due for a refresh.

If you need to reorganize and overhaul the linens, decor, furniture, and small appliances in your home, Target’s spring home sale comes at the perfect time.

During the sale, which runs through 11:59 p.m. PT on March 9, home items are up to 25% off. Using promo code “MARCH” you can take an extra 15% off furniture, rugs, and lighting.

Patio items are also up to 25% off. Again, using promo code “MARCH,” you can take an extra 15% off outdoor furniture, rugs, cushions, and lighting.

Meanwhile, on March 8th only, curtains and hardware are 25% off. Shop these affordable window treatments first since they’re a limited-time online deal.

To help you with your spring home project, we’ve highlighted the 39 best Target home deals you should take advantage of right now.

A digital air fryer

A rug with a cool stripe pattern

An Alexa- and Google Home-compatible robot vacuum

A sleek bookcase or console

Elegant linen curtains

A classic porch light

Lounge chairs to help you enjoy the sun

A six-speed personal blender that comes with two blending cups and lids

A textured, handwoven rug

A matte slow cooker

A best-selling WiFi robot vacuum

An easy-to-assemble desk with a clean look

A cord-free vacuum that can also be transformed into a small handheld device

A sturdy two-person quilted hammock

A solid throw pillow

A full wicker patio furniture set

Embroidered bath towels

A contemporary wall light

An antique-looking bench to encircle a tree

A large shaggy rug

An accent table featuring geometric embellishments

A farmhouse-style TV stand

A large round mirror

A set of tropical wall prints

A handsome stained pine coffee table

A reversible comforter set with a lattice pattern on one side and a solid color on the other

Fun and colorful curtains

A stylish storage ottoman

A rustic nightstand

A sleek steel bar cart

A comfortable tufted sofa

A simple and modern end table

A curtain rod that requires no tools to install

An under-$10 sheer curtain panel

A bronze curtain holdback

A set of bohemian wall art

A geometric woven rug

Plush and absorbent cotton towels

A memory foam shag bath mat