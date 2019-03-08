39 deals to shop from Target’s spring home sale — including vacuums, furniture, decor, and more

By
Connie Chen, Business Insider US
-

Insider Picks writes about products and services to help you navigate when shopping online. Insider, Inc. receives a commission from our affiliate partners when you buy through our links, but our reporting and recommendations are always independent and objective.

As you gear up for spring and greet that much-needed sunshine with excessive enthusiasm (usually in the form of shorts or a dress before it’s quite warm enough), you’ll begin to realize it’s not just your closet that’s due for a refresh.

If you need to reorganize and overhaul the linens, decor, furniture, and small appliances in your home, Target’s spring home sale comes at the perfect time.

During the sale, which runs through 11:59 p.m. PT on March 9, home items are up to 25% off. Using promo code “MARCH” you can take an extra 15% off furniture, rugs, and lighting.

Patio items are also up to 25% off. Again, using promo code “MARCH,” you can take an extra 15% off outdoor furniture, rugs, cushions, and lighting.

Meanwhile, on March 8th only, curtains and hardware are 25% off. Shop these affordable window treatments first since they’re a limited-time online deal.

To help you with your spring home project, we’ve highlighted the 39 best Target home deals you should take advantage of right now.

And to potentially save even more, check out Business Insider Coupons for up-to-date coupons and promo codes from Target.

A digital air fryer

NuWave 6-qt Digital Air Fryer, $99.99 (originally $129.99) [You save $30]

A rug with a cool stripe pattern

Stripe Area Rug, $119.99 (originally $149.99) [You save $30]

An Alexa- and Google Home-compatible robot vacuum

Ecovacs DEEBOT N79W Multi-Surface Robotic Vacuum Cleaner, $179.99 (originally $249.99) [You save $70]

A sleek bookcase or console

Project 62 Ronchamp 30-Inch High Gloss And Chrome Horizontal Bookcase, $71.99 (originally $239.99) [You save $168]

Elegant linen curtains

Exclusive Home Loha Linen Window Curtain Panel, $15.74 (originally $20.99) [You save $5.25]

A classic porch light

Bel Air Lighting Outdoor Wall, $74.99 (originally $99.99) [You save $25]

Lounge chairs to help you enjoy the sun

Christopher Knight Home Perla 2-Pack Acacia Chaise Lounge, $407.99 (originally $509.99) [You save $102]

A six-speed personal blender that comes with two blending cups and lids

Nutri Ninja Auto iQ Pro Complete Personal Blender, $79.99 (originally $119.99) [You save $40]

A textured, handwoven rug

Mudhut Jute Braided Flatweave Area Rug, $299.99 (originally $399.99) [You save $100]

A matte slow cooker

Calphalon Precision Control Slow Cooker, $69.99 (originally $159.99) [You save $90]

A best-selling WiFi robot vacuum

iRobot Roomba 690 Robot Vacuum, $299.99 (originally $349.99) [You save $50]

An easy-to-assemble desk with a clean look

Threshold Cambridge Turned Leg Desk, $112.49 (originally $149.99) [You save $36.50]

A cord-free vacuum that can also be transformed into a small handheld device

Dyson V7 Animal Cordfree Vacuum, $299.99 (originally $39.99) [You save $100]

A sturdy two-person quilted hammock

Sunnydaze Quilted Double Fabric Hammock with 15-Foot Stand, $185 (originally $221.99) [You save 36.99]

A solid throw pillow

Rizzy Home Solid Throw Pillow, $16.49 (originally $21.99) [You save $5.50]

A full wicker patio furniture set

Christopher Knight Home Puerta 9-Piece Wicker Seating Set, $1,017.59 (originally $1,695.99) [You save $678.40]

Embroidered bath towels

Yorkshire Home 2-Piece Luxury Cotton Bath Towels Set, $41.99 (originally $59.99) [You save $18]

A contemporary wall light

Kenroy Outdoor Wall Mount Light, $79.49 (originally $105.99) [You save $26.50]

An antique-looking bench to encircle a tree

Safavieh Abia Wrought Iron Outdoor Tree Bench, $89.99 (originally $149.99) [You save $60]

A large shaggy rug

Project 62 Champagne Shag Tufted Area Rug, $104.99 (originally $149.99) [You save $45]

An accent table featuring geometric embellishments

Opalhouse Tachuri Geometric Front Accent Table, $67.49 (originally $89.99) [You save $22.50]

A farmhouse-style TV stand

49-Inch Larkspur TV Stand, $119.99 (originally $199.99) [You save $80]

A large round mirror

Project 62 32-Inch Round Decorative Wall Mirror, $67.99 (originally $79.99) [You save $12]

A set of tropical wall prints

Opalhouse Tropical Palm 2-Pack Framed Wall Canvas, $67.49 (originally $74.99) [You save $7.50]

A handsome stained pine coffee table

Luther Coffee Table, $99.99 (originally $199.99) [You save $100]

A reversible comforter set with a lattice pattern on one side and a solid color on the other

Room Essentials Blush Geo Lattice Comforter Set (Queen), $37.49 (originally $49.99) [You save $12.50]

Fun and colorful curtains

Lush Decor Poppy Garden Room Darkening Window Curtains, $31.12 (originally $41.49) [You save $10.37]

A stylish storage ottoman

Project 62 Plano Storage Ottoman, $35 (originally $69.99) [You save $34.99]

A rustic nightstand

Threshold Grafton Nightstand, $82.49 (originally $149.99) [You save $67.50]

A sleek steel bar cart

Project 62 Glasgow Metal Bar Cart, $64.99 (originally $129.99) [You save $65]

A comfortable tufted sofa

Threshold Felton Reversible Chaise Sofa, $487.49 (originally $749.99) [You save $262.50]

A simple and modern end table

Project 62 Glasgow Metal End Table, $44.99 (originally $59.99) [You save $15]

A curtain rod that requires no tools to install

Room Essentials Drapery Rod Set, $17.99 (originally $23.99) [You save $6]

An under-$10 sheer curtain panel

Room Essentials Textured Sheer Curtain Panel, $7.49 (originally $9.99) [You save $2.50]

A bronze curtain holdback

Threshold Curtain Holdback, $8.99 (originally $11.99) [You save $3]

A set of bohemian wall art

Opalhouse Mixed Pattern 8-Pack Wall Decor Set, $29.99 (originally $39.99) [You save $10]

A geometric woven rug

Threshold Geometric Woven Kilim Rug, $339.99 (originally $399.99) [You save $60]

Plush and absorbent cotton towels

Yorkshire Home 8pc Stripe Bath Towels and Washcloths, $29.39 (originally $41.99) [You save $12.60]

A memory foam shag bath mat

Yorkshire Home Solid Memory Foam Shag Bath Mat, $31.49 (originally $44.99) [You save $13.50]