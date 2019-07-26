Your guide to Target’s in-house clothing and accessory brands for kids, tweens, and teens

- source
- Target is always at the top of our list of where to shop for back-to-school necessities like desk supplies, clothing, and dorm room essentials.
- It’s home to dozens of in-house brands, a number of which have affordable, quality supplies and clothing.
- They include Cat & Jack for everyday kids’ basics, Simply Balanced for healthy snacks, and Heyday for tech accessories.
More than any other store, Target was the place I shopped for back-to-school supplies and clothing while growing up. From elementary school through college, I weaved through the aisles to pick up new backpacks and shoes, academic planners and pencil cases, and laundry hampers and bathroom caddies.
While you can shop top school and kids brands like Yoobi for desk supplies and Annie’s for healthy snacks, you should also be on the lookout for Target’s in-house, private label brands, which offer quality supplies and clothing at low prices.
There are more than 30 of these private label brands scattered throughout Target’s home, clothing, and household essential departments, but you should really focus on the eight below if you’re shopping with back-to-school in mind. Read on for a brief overview of what each brand specializes in and what you should buy from it.
Chances are, you live near a Target store. Instead of parking, going in, and shopping among the crowds of parents and kids also checking off their supply lists, you can shop everything online and take advantage of Target’s Drive Up pick up service. Or, enjoy free two-day shipping on any order over $35.
Here’s your cheat sheet to the Target in-house brands that will save you money on back-to-school shopping this year:
For trendy kids ages 4 through 12: Art Class
Shop Art Class clothing at Target
Elementary and middle schoolers who don Art Class pieces look infinitely cooler than I ever did at their age. This collection focuses on trends and of-the-moment looks and also features limited-edition capsules on an ongoing basis to keep your kid’s closet fresh. Our only wish is that some of these pieces were available in adult sizes.
What to buy:
- Girls’ Sleeveless Jumpsuit, $19.99
- Toddler Girls’ Leopard T-Shirt and Corduroy Skirtall Set, $21.99
- Boys’ Hyrum Sneakers, $24.99
For college freshmen: Room Essentials
Shop Room Essentials home goods at Target
The costs of outfitting an entire dorm room or apartment from scratch can add up. Everything at Room Essentials is very affordable and highly rated by satisfied students who are able to funnel the money saved to other school essentials. You can shop everything from storage bins to bed and bath goods to plastic dinnerware. The styles are pretty basic, but if you’re planning to move around a lot throughout college, this brand provides great value.
What to buy:
For young teens: More Than Magic
Shop More Than Magic clothing and accessories at Target
More Than Magic is a brand-new collection launched in June 2019 that is more than generous with its application of glittery designs and embellishments. The fun and sparkly brand includes clothing, but also anything you might expect to find in a locker or at a sleepover: bath bombs, nail decals, notebooks, and magnets.
What to buy:
For lunchbox and after-school snacks: Simply Balanced
Shop Simply Balanced snacks at Target
Keep the kids fueled throughout the day, without the artificial flavors, colors, or preservatives. More than half of Simply Balanced offerings are organic, too. You’ll feel good that the milk they drink in the morning and the chips they snack on as they do homework is doing their body more good than harm.
What to buy:
- Organic Blue Corn Tortilla Chips, $2.99
- Almonds, Peanuts & Sea Salt with Cocoa Drizzle Nut Bars, $3.99
- Strawberry Fruit Strips, $5.99
For stylish everyday essentials: Cat & Jack
Shop Cat & Jack clothing at Target
Play dates, recess, and after-school sports take a toll on your kids’ clothing, so it’s never a bad idea to stock up on everyday basics. Cat & Jack is cute and affordable, with graphic tees starting at $5, jeans at $8, and dresses at $8. You can also shop clothing with adaptive design and school uniforms here.
What to buy:
For kids’ rooms: Pillowfort
Shop Pillowfort home goods at Target
As kids develop their personalities and personal styles, they’ll want a say in how they decorate their rooms. Show them the fun options from Pillowfort, which include furniture shaped like animals and graphic bath mats. If you need help, you can shop by pre-curated room themes and use the AR tool to visualize furniture and decor in the room.
What to buy:
For tech accessories: Heyday
Shop Heyday tech accessories at Target
Heyday is like the AmazonBasics of Target, but with more eye-catching colors and prints available. These are the basic tech accessories your teen always needs and never seems to be able to find. If you’re on a budget, Heyday is an excellent place to find USB cables, phone cases, and power banks for less.
What to buy:
- USB Wall Charger, $4.99
- 6-inch Lightning to USB-A Braided Cable, $19.99
- Qi Wireless Charging Stand, $29.99
For school supplies and dorm room supplies: Up&Up
Shop Up&Up school supplies at Target
You can’t get around it – students will need paper, pens, and pencils for the classroom and toilet paper and paper towels for their room. Pick up all these supplies and more through “unbranded brand” Up&Up. Stock up online because these essentials are prone to selling out at your local Target store as the first day of school inches closer.
What to buy: