We visited nearly 40 stores in 3 months, and the messiest of the bunch is also one of the most successful right now

caption There were boxes of trash in the middle of the Urban Outfitters when we visited in June. source Shoshy Ciment/Business Insider

We’ve visited nearly 40 stores in the last three months. The state of each store often revealed a lot about the company’s struggles as a whole.

Sears, Target, and the Vitamin Shoppe were some of the messiest stores we saw. But there were others as well.

In the worst cases, stores had merchandise on the floor, overcrowded racks, broken mannequins, and unsightly objects blocking the aisles.

Target was the messiest store we saw by far. But even so, the company is doing surprisingly well in terms of sales.

It’s been a tough year for retail. The proof is in the stores.

Often, when a company is struggling internally, the effects can be observed in person. In the case of Sears and Bed Bath & Beyond, their announced store closures and drops in sales were not surprising after we saw the state of each store.

Both were punctuated by issues with organization and cleanliness.

However, sometimes – as in the case of Target – a disorganized and chaotic store environment isn’t symptomatic of larger struggles for the company. For example, we visited a Manhattan Target in August and were shocked by the mess we found, but the company beat expectations in the second quarter of 2019 and reported a 3.4% growth in comparable sales.

From Urban Outfitters to Sears, here are the top seven messiest stores we’ve seen so far.

Urban Outfitters — We visited Manhattan Urban Outfitters in June and were surprised by the mess we encountered.

source Shoshy Ciment/Business Insider

Even though Urban Outfitters was meant to look as if it was in the middle of construction, is some places, the theme was a little too real.

source Shoshy Ciment/Business Insider

We saw a wall being painted right before our eyes while we shopped.

source Shoshy Ciment/Business Insider

We also saw a shelf in the process of being constructed in the middle of the sale section.

source Shoshy Ciment/Business Insider

Construction aside, mess lurked from every corner in the store. We saw cardboard boxes and empty clothing racks …

source Shoshy Ciment/Business Insider

… as well as plastic bins overflowing with clothes …

source Shoshy Ciment/Business Insider

Near the top of the stairs, we found a few distracting boxes labeled “trash.”

source Shoshy Ciment/Business Insider

We found even more boxes throughout the rest of the store.

source Shoshy Ciment/Business Insider

The fitting room downstairs was closed, but it was similarly messy.

source Shoshy Ciment/Business Insider

Kohl’s — The department store has a huge following. We visited a store in a Jersey City, New Jersey mall.

source Shoshy Ciment/Business Insider

The store was fine until we made it to the kid’s clearance section, where we found racks overflowing with clothes in the shopping space.

source Shoshy Ciment/Business Insider

We were shocked to find clothes and hangers on the floor.

source Shoshy Ciment/Business Insider

There was also a table with a pile of shoes that looked about ready to topple over.

source Shoshy Ciment/Business Insider

In the aisles, we saw a few carts carrying merchandise and taking up valuable walking space.

source Shoshy Ciment/Business Insider

JCPenney — Like Kohl’s, we visited a JCPenney in a Jersey City, New Jersey mall.

source Shoshy Ciment/Business Insider

This stack of Nike shoes looked precarious, but it wasn’t too unsightly.

source Shoshy Ciment/Business Insider

As we walked around the store, we found some areas with empty shelves.

source Shoshy Ciment/Business Insider

The toy section had a great, yet unorganized selection of plush Disney character dolls.

source Shoshy Ciment/Business Insider

Perhaps most disconcerting, we found a mannequin near the clearance section that appeared to have its hands severed.

source Shoshy Ciment/Business Insider

And in the home-goods section, we found some items scattered on the floor beside another strange-looking mannequin.

source Shoshy Ciment/Business Insider

Sears — To get to the last Sears located in New York, we headed to the Flatbush neighborhood in Brooklyn, New York.

source Shoshy Ciment/Business Insider

The store was completely overcrowded with racks upon racks of clothes and many pieces were on sale.

source Shoshy Ciment/Business Insider

Like in JCPenney, some mannequins here were also missing important appendages.

source Shoshy Ciment/Business Insider

Mess was apparent all throughout Sears. The accessories section was pretty disturbing and featured dozens of items bursting from white cardboard boxes.

source Shoshy Ciment/Business Insider

In the women’s section, we found a lone fan on the floor.

source Shoshy Ciment/Business Insider

And in the men’s section, we found this back-to-school sign sadly laying on its side.

source Shoshy Ciment/Business Insider

Some of the signs had prices written by hand, which gave the store an unprofessional feeling.

source Shoshy Ciment/Business Insider

Upstairs in the home section, we found an almost completely empty corner.

source Shoshy Ciment/Business Insider

The story was different in the intimates section, which was almost too cluttered to navigate.

source Shoshy Ciment/Business Insider

The kid’s shoes section was also filled with mess and clutter.

source Shoshy Ciment/Business Insider

Bed Bath & Beyond — We visited a location in Manhattan’s Tribeca neighborhood.

source Shoshy Ciment/Business Insider

Bed Bath & Beyond is infamous for its overstocked displays and massive shelves.

source Shoshy Ciment/Business Insider

At first, the main issue with the store seemed to be the overwhelming clutter. We also saw some wires protruding from the ceilings throughout the store.

source Shoshy Ciment/Business Insider

Though in some areas, the shelves were almost completely empty.

source Shoshy Ciment/Business Insider

The outdoor furniture section was completely disorganized …

source Shoshy Ciment/Business Insider

… and nearby, we found an open can of LaCroix.

source Shoshy Ciment/Business Insider

The aisles in the store were punctuated by rows of shopping carts that took up valuable walking space.

source Shoshy Ciment/Business Insider

And it wasn’t rare to find sections that were overrun with piles of what seemed like garbage and miscellaneous items.

source Shoshy Ciment/Business Insider

Elsewhere, we found a frame for sale that was completely covered in dust.

source Shoshy Ciment/Business Insider

The Vitamin Shoppe — We stopped by a location on a busy corner in Manhattan’s Financial District.

source Shoshy Ciment/Business Insider

The store was relatively small, but there was still plenty of mess to be found.

source Shoshy Ciment/Business Insider

These cardboard boxes were taking up some valuable space at the front of the store.

source Shoshy Ciment/Business Insider

And elsewhere, we found some more boxes that appeared to be filled with merchandise.

source Shoshy Ciment/Business Insider

There were some plastic boxes taking up space as well.

source Shoshy Ciment/Business Insider

It was disconcerting when we found a large blue bag of what appeared to be trash in the back of the store.

source Shoshy Ciment/Business Insider

The store also seemed to be having issues with its air conditioning, so we found this massive, unsightly unit in the middle of an aisle.

source Shoshy Ciment/Business Insider

This made for a cramped and strange-looking display in the middle of the store.

source Shoshy Ciment/Business Insider

Target — We visited a Target in Manhattan’s Tribeca neighborhood in New York City.

source Shoshy Ciment/Business Insider

A loft area on the first floor was in the process of being restocked, so it was naturally messier than usual.

source Shoshy Ciment/Business Insider

This area had a lot of empty shelves and boxes of merchandise waiting to be unloaded.

source Shoshy Ciment/Business Insider

Downstairs, the mess was even worse. An employee told us that this was normal for the store.

source Shoshy Ciment/Business Insider

In many cases, it looked like items were being restocked on the shelves.

source Shoshy Ciment/Business Insider

The mess permeated almost every department on this floor, from clothes to groceries.

source Shoshy Ciment/Business Insider

The grocery section was particularly appalling. Garbage appeared to be strewn across the floor.

source Shoshy Ciment/Business Insider

And in the back of the store, an even more daunting mess awaited. Though we saw a lot of messy stores, Target was by far the messiest and most disconcerting of them all. Surprisingly, it was also one of the stores doing the best in terms of sales.