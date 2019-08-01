Target is resurrecting its collaborations with Lilly Pulitzer, Zac Posen, Hunter, and other designers, and it’s taking precautions to avoid the massive frenzies that plagued past events

caption This is your chance to once again snag Lilly Pulitzer and Hunter products at Target. source Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Target / Getty Images

Target is holding a big retail bash on September 14 to celebrate its history of designer collaborations.

As a result, the company is bringing back a slew of 300 products from 20 past designer partnerships.

Target is also implementing a few strategies to potentially mitigate eager crowds.

Target is famous for its limited collaborations with a variety of designers and brands. That strategy kicked off back in 1999, when the late architect and product designer Michael Graves partnered up with the retailer.

To celebrate 20 years of collaboration, the company announced in a press release that it plans to resurrect a handful of its 175 past partnerships. The event will begin on September 14 and go on until supplies run out.

A total of 20 past partnerships will be featured, including those with Michael Graves, Thakoon, Anna Sui, Zac Posen, Jason Wu, Lilly Pulitzer, and Hunter. Around 300 products from those collaborations will be up for sale across different categories, including apparel and decor. Prices will range from $7 to $160.

Target’s limited-edition collaborations, including its recent Vineyard Vines and Hunter team-ups, have been known to garner crowds and sell out fast. That has resulted in some mixed reactions from shoppers: joy for fans who happen to snag their desired products, and frustration on the part of those who miss out.

Target has implemented a few measures to avoid the crush that typically accompanies these limited releases. Customers within the stores will be limited to five items “per size and color,” according to the company.

Target also recommended that shoppers read through its not-yet-released “look book” online so they’re able to come prepared.

Here’s the full list of featured designers:

Michael Graves

Philippe Starck

Stephen Sprouse

Isaac Mizrahi

Erin Fetherston

Proenza Schouler

Thakoon

John Derian

Anna Sui

Rodarte

Stephen Burrows

Zac Posen

Harajuku Mini

Missoni

Jason Wu

Phillip Lim

Altuzarra

Lilly Pulitzer

Marimekko

Hunter

