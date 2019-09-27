Target is getting its thousands of workers pumped up for the holiday season with mottos like ‘WWABD: What Would A Badass Do’

caption Target is asking employees: What Would A Badass Do? source Jim Young/Reuters

Target and other retailers are hiring thousands of store workers to brace for the holiday season.

Target is using the hashtag #WWABD – meaning What Would a Badass Do – on social media to motivate its employees in this hectic time.

“It’s not an official slogan but an expression of the determination and commitment our store team members have in creating a superb experience for our guests during the busiest and most important time of the year,” Target said in a statement.

The holidays are afoot, and retailers are preparing for the shopping mayhem.

Target is hiring more than 130,000 store workers for the holidays. To motivate them and its regular store workers, Target employees and executives are using the motto “WWABD: What Would A Badass Do,” the company confirmed in an email.

Target executives and store workers started posting on Twitter with the hashtag #WWABD following Target’s annual Fall National Meeting, which ran from September 9 through September 13.

Target’s executive vice president and chief stores officer Janna Potts tweeted on September 13, “Huge THANK YOU to the store team for an incredible week! Your passion, energy and heart make this such a special place to work. Loved getting to talk to so many of you last night. #WWABD Let’s finish strong!”

Eva Flaherty, who describes herself as an executive team leader of human resources at Target on her LinkedIn profile, tweeted on Monday, “That moment when your baby DBO shows you her masterpiece! #WWABD”

DBO refers to “dedicated business owner,” a term for a position at Target.

Other store directors sent out tweets with similar sentiments.

Tiffany Blackwell, who describes herself as a store director on her Twitter bio, tweeted out the #WWABD hashtag with a photo of Target CEO Brian Cornell.

A Target district manager in Neshaminy, Pennsylvania, tweeted the hashtag on September 14, in celebration of 20 years of Target’s designer partnerships.

The holidays are historically a busy time for retailers across the country. Kohl’s, UPS, and Amazon are also hiring thousands of workers in preparation for the holiday season.