You can now buy milk from Target that tastes exactly like sugar cookies

Target’s Market Pantry line is now offering a bunch of cookie-flavored milks for the holidays.

They’re offering the milk in the flavors sugar cookie, chocolate mint, and maple pecan.

The holidays are a time for indulgence, and Christmas cookies and milk are always a seasonal favorite. Target was already primed to satisfy everyone’s sweet tooth for the holidays with their exclusive Hot Cocoa M&M’s. Then the store did the unthinkable: They combined Christmas cookies and milk to make the ultimate decadent treat.

The holidays will never be the same.

From their Market Pantry line, Target is now offering a host of cookie-flavored milks that will bring to mind the flavors of the season. And don’t think this means you’re off the hook with cookies for the holidays. If anything, these will want you to bake something to dunk that much more.

First up, there’s Sugar Cookie Milk, which comes in a festive container featuring Santa’s smiling face.

The 1-quart carton is made with whole milk, costs $2.49, and can only be found in stores, not online. It has 200 calories and 26 grams of sugar per serving.

Not into sugar cookies? No problem. There are other kinds of cookie-flavored milk available from Target’s Market Pantry, including Chocolate Mint Milk.

We are imagining this probably tastes a little bit like Girl Scout Thin Mint cookies, except in milk form … so, pretty awesome. (And if this is making you wish you had Thin Mints, but you didn’t stock up when they were on sale, don’t worry – you can get copycats year round.) This one is made with 2 percent, but a cup still contains 280 calories and 38 grams of sugar.

For comparison, Market Pantry’s 2-percent reduced-fat milk is 120 calories per cup and has 11 grams of sugar. Well, no one would expect something called “Chocolate Mint Milk” to be healthy!

Maple Pecan Milk is also in this collection, and don’t let the name fool you. This milk is not made with pecans (like Malk) but rather with whole milk. Surely it tastes like autumn in a glass.

The Maple Pecan Milk is 190 calories per cup and contains 24 grams of sugar. Target also has a Cinnamon Vanilla Milk out for the holidays (skim milk and cream, it clocks in at 250 calories per serving) and a Christmas classic, eggnog.

We have a feeling these milk options will certainly make your holidays even sweeter, but they’re perhaps are best saved for special occasions and not, say, as a pre-school breakfast for your kiddos. Staying still in your desk when you’re excited about Santa coming is hard enough as it is without being on a major sugar high!

