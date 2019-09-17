Target is selling $15 sock advent calendars that range in themes from ‘Harry Potter’ to Disney princesses

caption “Game of Thrones” fans can relive the hit HBO series. source Target

Target is gearing up for the holiday season with a new range of sock-filled advent calendars inspired by “Harry Potter,” “Game of Thrones,” and more.

Each set of 15 socks comes packaged in a keepsake box, some of which feature trivia questions.

You can find the sock calendars online now for $15.

Getting socks for the holidays may seem boring when you’re a kid, but as you get older, receiving this wardrobe essential as a gift actually becomes a little more exciting. Enter Target’s new range of sock advent calendars, which combine comfort and some of your favorite movies to create the perfect gift option for yourself or someone else.

Instead of unwrapping a piece of chocolate on the days leading up to Christmas as you would with a traditional advent calendar, you’ll reveal a brand new pair of socks each day for 15 days. Each calendar set is a different theme, ensuring that there’s something for fans of everything from Disney to “Harry Potter.”

Here’s a look at the sock advent calendars offered this year. Be sure to add them to your cart quickly, as these are expected to go fast.

The “Harry Potter” Owl calendar includes something for members of every Hogwarts house.

caption The calendar includes a pair of socks for each Hogwarts house. source Target

“Harry Potter” fans will love this advent calendar, which includes five crew socks and 10 low-cut socks covered in designs inspired by the wizarding world. The Sorting Hat, Hedwig, and Gringotts Bank are just a few of the designs you’ll find packed in this keepsake box.

Price: $15

Die-hard fans will also want to purchase the “Harry Potter” Crest calendar.

caption Fans of Quidditch will want to purchase the “Harry Potter” Crest advent calendar. source Target

Similar to the “Harry Potter” Owl sock box, the Crest box features socks that show off the logo of each Hogwarts house. The calendar also includes a pair of Dumbledore socks, as well as a pair that says “Mischief Managed.”

All of the “Harry Potter” socks come in a keepsake box with 15 perforated flaps to reveal a new pair every day.

Price: $15

The Disney Princess calendar is a perfect gift for Disney lovers.

caption The Disney box comes filled with 15 princess-themed socks. source Target

Anyone who loves Disney princesses will want to get their hands on this advent calendar, which features all of the classics, including Cinderella, Rapunzel, Mulan, Pocahontas, Snow White, Ariel, Esmeralda, Jasmine, Belle, and Sleeping Beauty.

The calendar also includes a few pairs focused on themes from the movies, such as Cinderella’s glass slippers.

As a bonus, the socks come packed in a keepsake box complete with a “Royal To-Do List.”

Price: $15

Proud cat owners will not want to miss out on the Cat Lovers calendar.

caption Each sock features a different cat-inspired design. source Target

The cover of the Cat Lovers advent calendar features a grumpy-looking cat with a quote that says “Ready for my presents meow.” Inside, you’ll find 15 pairs of socks covered in adorable cat designs and funny sayings.

Some of the best designs include a cat in a taco that says, “Taco cat spelled backwards is taco cat,” and an annoyed cat surrounded by the word “no.”

Price: $15

The “Star Wars”-themed calendar turns popular characters into adorable cartoons.

caption Designs include Darth Vader, Yoda, and R2-D2. source Target

Even if you’re not a huge “Star Wars” fan, it’s hard to resist these adorable socks. They feature everything from a cartoon Princess Lei to Chewbacca and a very serious Darth Vader.

The inside cover of the calendar box also features a trivia game so you can test your “Star Wars” knowledge.

Price: $15

There’s a “Game of Thrones” sock calendar for any fans missing the HBO series.

caption The calendar includes a pair of socks featuring Arya Stark’s sword. source Target

There’s something for every “Game of Thrones” fan in this calendar, with socks featuring house sigils and other Westeros-inspired designs.

Die-hard fans looking to test their knowledge will find “Game of Thrones” trivia questions on the inside of the keepsake box.

Price: $15

The Marvel “Avengers” calendar features red, blue, and black socks.

caption The Avengers have assembled for this 15-day calendar. source Target

Each sock in the calendar features cartoon versions of the Avengers, including The Hulk, Captain America, and Iron Man. Of course, Rocket the Raccoon also gets his own pair.

The graphics are colorful and fun, and you definitely won’t want to lose any of these in the wash.

Price: $15

The Santa Selfie calendar will get you in the mood for the holidays.

caption The Santa Selfie box includes classic Christmas designs. source Target

If you’re looking for a Christmas-themed advent calendar, opt for this Santa Selfie option. It features a variety of Christmas socks, including Santa Clause, an elf, Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, and more.

The calendar also includes a pair of elf-themed crew socks that would be perfect for your next holiday party.

Price: $15

The Mickey Mouse calendar is a must for Disney fans who appreciate the classics.

caption The socks come in hues of red, blue, and black. source Target

The calendar includes five pairs of crew socks and 10 pairs of low-cut socks covered in a variety of Mickey and Minnie Mouse-inspired designs.

The inside cover of the calendar also features tips from Mickey Mouse on how to “live like a true original.”

Price: $15

The Holiday Critter calendar is perfect for animal lovers looking to get into the Christmas spirit.

caption The socks feature everything from sloths to llamas. source Target

Another Christmas-themed calendar is this Holiday Critter option, which holds 15 different socks that each feature a different animal.

Socks covered in sloths, llamas, penguins, and more come packaged in a box complete with sayings like “Fa-la-la-llama.”

Price: $15

The “Lilo & Stitch” calendar is a fun gift for fans of the movie.

caption Blue, red, and gray socks come covered in Disney-inspired designs. source Target

Anyone who can’t get enough of Disney’s “Lilo & Stitch” will appreciate this calendar, which features socks that show off different characters and movie moments.

The inside cover has a list of ways to “Live like Stitch,” which includes helpful advice like “have dessert for breakfast” and “take a nap in a hammock.”

Price: $15