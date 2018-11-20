Target is tumbling after disappointing earnings, and it’s dragging Kohl’s and Best Buy with it

- Target missed expectations for third-quarter profits and same-store sales, sending shares down as much as 12% early Tuesday.
- Kohl’s and Best Buy beat on both the top and bottom lines and raised guidance, but shares are down as Target’s results overshadow their earnings outperformance.
Target is tumbling early Tuesday, down as much as 12%, after posting weaker-than-expected earnings for the third quarter. The results, and a broader market sell-off, are outweighing strong earnings from other retailers such as Kohl’s and Best Buy amid concerns about the forthcoming holiday season.
Target reported adjusted earnings per share of $1.09, which was $0.03 lower than what analysts surveyed by Bloomberg were expecting. It generated $17.8 billion in sales versus $17.7 billion expected. Meanwhile, its same-store sales increased 5.1%, while analysts were expecting 5.2% growth.
“Our team delivered another outstanding quarter, driving comparable traffic and sales growth of more than 5 percent and earnings per share growth of more than 20 percent,” said CEO Brian Cornell in a press release.
“We’ve made significant investments in our team heading into the holidays and they are ready to serve our guests with a comprehensive suite of convenient delivery and pickup options, a wide range of new products and unique gift ideas and a strong emphasis on low prices and great value.”
Looking ahead, the company reiterated its full-year guidance and sees its adjusted earnings per share in the range of $5.3 to $5.50, while analysts were expecting $5.48.
Target’s disappointing results are overshadowing other retailers that also delivered third-quarter earnings on Tuesday. Kohl’s topped sales and profit forecasts and raised its full-year guidance, but shares tumbled as much as 12% early Tuesday. Similarly, Best Buy beat on both the top and bottom lines and lifted its outlook, but shares dropped as much as 2%.