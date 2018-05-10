Target employees share the 5 funniest things they’ve seen on the job

Target store employees sometimes see pretty unexpected things while on the job.

Having to deal with out-of-the-ordinary behavior from customers is a part of working in retail.

Here are a number of unusual things employees at Target have witnessed, from poorly planned shoplifting to guests snacking on snow.

Target store team members occasionally find themselves embroiled in unusual situations.

Business Insider recently asked 22 Target employees to share the strangest things they’ve ever seen while working at the retail chain.

Many of their responses involved accidents involving bodily fluids and confrontations with verbally abusive customers. Basically, they’ve had to deal with quite a few horror stories at work.

But other Target team members have taken to the web to share less traumatizing, but still head-scratching, occurrences they’ve witnessed on the job.

Here are some of the most unusual things Target employees have seen on the job:

A stylish dinosaur

source Norm Hall / Stringer / Getty Images

A Target team member who’s worked at the store for a year told Business Insider that they once came upon “someone in heels and an inflatable dino costume” while working a shift.

A shopper with no time for the fitting room

source Yelp

Former Target team member John Keenan wrote on Quora that he once witnessed a man ripping off his clothes in the middle of the store in order to try on various Philadelphia sports team clothes.

Keenan said that he told the man that the store had a fitting room, but the shopper responded, “No! I have a flight to catch in 10 minutes and I need shirts for my bros.”

“At that point I was kind of speechless,” Keenan wrote. “For anyone interested, the airport was about 40 minutes away from the Target.”

Nude wrestlers

source Yelp

Everyone knows that in-store scuffles sometimes erupt on Black Friday, as shoppers tear through retail outlets searching for the best deals.

But former Target team member Allan Koh wrote on Quora that he saw a much more unusual fight on his shift. Namely, two naked people fighting over alcohol.

“They walked in properly dressed, but got angry with each other because they couldn’t agree on what alcohol to buy,” he wrote. “They stripped nude first before wrestling each other.”

Snow-chomping guests

source Brendan McDermid/Reuters

A Target employee shared an unusual anecdote with Cosmopolitan about an encounter with some snow-eating teen-aged girls.

“They grabbed some bean bag chairs and sat in the middle of the aisle and started eating snow that they brought in from outside,” the employee told Cosmopolitan. “They asked people who walked past where they could buy more snow and ice. They weren’t bothering anyone, so we just let them stay there.”

A poorly-thought-out heist

source Yelp

A Reddit user who worked as a Target cashier two years ago wrote that shoplifters once attempted to make off with a full-sized couch.

“I don’t know why they thought they’d be able to or what was going through their heads,” the cashier wrote.

Are you a Target employee with a story to share? Email acain@businessinsider.com. Anonymity guaranteed.