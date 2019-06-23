7 mind-blowing facts about Target’s business

Target is a major force in the world of retail.

Business Insider reviewed the company’s US Securities and Exchange Commission filings to get a better sense of their scope.

From its workforce to its swath of stores, here are the most interesting numbers we found on Target.

In most parts of the US, you don’t have to travel far to visit one of Target’s stores, complete with the brand’s iconic red bullseye logo.

Business Insider examined the company’s most recent annual filings with the US Securities and Exchange Commission to pick out interesting numbers and stats that reflect the company’s size.

Here’s what we found:

Target is much older than you might think. The company that would become Target was founded as Goodfellow Dry Goods in 1902.

The chain boasts 1,844 stores in total.

As of February, 360,000 full-time, part-time, and seasonal employees work at Target.

When it comes to its most important locations in the US, Target says that California, Texas, Florida, Minnesota, and Illinois carry “a significant portion of our total sales.”

The company runs 287 stores in California, 150 stores in Texas, 123 stores in Florida, 94 stores in Illinois, 82 stores in New York, 75 stores in Pennsylvania, and 73 stores in Minnesota.

Target currently lists 39 distinct “owned brands,” including Archer Farms and Simply Balanced …

… as well as 12 “exclusive” partnerships with brands like OshKosh, Levi’s, and Magnolia.

