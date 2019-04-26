I rely almost exclusively on these under-$20 workout shorts from Target — they’re durable, comfortable, and cheap

Insider Picks writes about products and services to help you navigate when shopping online. Insider, Inc. receives a commission from our affiliate partners when you buy through our links, but our reporting and recommendations are always independent and objective.

source Target

For the last six to seven years, I’ve bought my athletic shorts from Target‘s affordable C9 Champion line of activewear.

They start at just $13 a pair and most styles cost less than $20. Though the styles switch out every season, the quality of every pair I’ve tried has been consistent and reliable.

They’re comfortable, breathable, and durable, featuring stretchy waistbands, moisture-wicking and quick-dry fabrics, and pockets to stash your essentials as you work out.

Many years ago while wandering the aisles of Target (as one does), I found myself doing an impromptu restock of activewear. At the time, as a student on a budget, I was mostly drawn to the affordable prices. I worked out three to four times a week, so I needed a healthy rotation of athletic clothes but also didn’t want to spend a lot of money on each piece.

I thought the under-$20 C9 Champion shorts I picked up were a temporary fix, but I’ve since discovered that they’re actually really great and last for years of consistent use. Now when I’m at Target, I’m a shopper on a mission and beeline towards the activewear section, where the Target-exclusive C9 Champion brand can be found all over, from sports bras to socks.

source Target

All the shorts I’ve tried from the line have been comfortable, breathable, and durable. The specific styles seem to rotate out every season, but in general they are made from polyester and Spandex, come in a variety of colors and prints, and hit comfortably at or above the waist. The majority cost under $20, but the most expensive pairs are still only $25.

While I mostly wear leggings in the fall and winter, I switch over to shorts in the spring and summer to give my legs some air. The C9 Champion shorts work well for a variety of activities, including running, HIIT workouts, and weight training, moving flexibly with your legs and never getting in the way. They don’t chafe your skin and stay dry and breathable throughout your workout.

The stretchiness of the waistband and strength of the fabric stay intact even after a few years of use and multiple washes, though some of the color can fade. I wasn’t expecting this level of durability from shorts of this price, but I’ve been impressed with how much value I’ve been able to squeeze out of them.

This season, I bought these mid-rise shorts in mauve ($16.99) and these high-waisted shorts in purple ($19.99). They both have a moisture-wicking, quick-drying inner brief. The mid-rise shorts have a hidden pocket on the inside of the waistband, while the high-waisted shorts have a zippered pocket on the back of the waistband, both of which I appreciate and rely on to store my apartment keys when I run outdoors.

With how well Target’s shorts have treated me over the years, it’s hard for me to justify paying any more for a pair of shorts. What I thought was going to be a one-time buy has turned me into a loyal C9 Champion customer.