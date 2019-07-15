Targus joins hands with Harley-Davidson to empower urban mobility among Singaporeans

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 15 July 2019 – Targus, a leader in mobile computing accessories, partners with iconic motorcycle brand Harley-Davidson to empower the youthful urbanites and on-the-go professionals of Singapore who are plugged into fast-paced lifestyles. Based on a shared passion for freedom of mobility, strength and contemporary design, Targus and Harley-Davidson of Singapore have come together to design a special edition bike — Targus x Harley-Davidson 2019 Iron 883™ signed by Mikel H. Williams, Global CEO of Targus and long-time bike enthusiast.









The global Targus design team created their own take of the timeless camouflage design which will be applied on the fuel tank of custom-made Iron 883™. The design celebrates the special collaboration in fractal white, shades of light and dark greys, reflecting the fashionable and edgy DNA of two brands. At the same time, it cleverly symbolizes both brands as the camouflage pattern is collaged by letter ‘T’ and ‘H’.

At the launch collaboration, Edith Ka, APAC Marketing Director of Targus spoke about the choice of the artwork, “The classic camouflage design is indeed one of the trendy yet timeless patterns in the world and has always been a bold fashion statement. History tells us the print was originally made to blend in with natural surroundings. However, in the present fashion scenario, the camo print causes people to stand out among the crowd. We believe this is a perfect representation of what the two brands have encapsulated over the decades.”

Hailing from Harley-Davidson’s Sportster range, the chosen bike for the collaboration — Iron 883™ has its roots in all sorts of devilry such as land speed records, epic road trips, drag racing and hill climbing. For the rider who loves understated, bare-knuckle ruggedness, Iron 883™ makes a spirited canvas for authentic custom style. The special edition bike will be rewarded to the winner of the ‘Top Spender Reward’ giveaway contest initiated by Targus in Singapore for the next three months.

Dorothy Chan, General Manager of Harley-Davidson of Singapore said: “Harley-Davidson has always been synonymous with freedom and rugged individuality. Harley-Davidson’s lithe, rugged Sportster range of motorcycles has proven popular among youthful urbanites who are also plugged into the Targus mobility lifestyle. With this exciting collaboration, we celebrate the get-up-and-go spirit of bold urbanites who are out to make their mark on the city.”

A perfect match for Iron 883™, Targus CityLite Pro Collection was also showcased at the event. Inspired by the wild ambitions of today’s youth, the futuristic, modern, minimalistic design of Targus CityLite Pro Collection makes a statement without compromising exceptional protection. This seamless product line has been passionately created for stylish urban professionals marries contemporary cool and top-of-class protection. Its buckles and clips are made of metal, the base is waterproof, and the outer materials is both durable and stylish giving a smart contemporary look that lasts.

“We are extremely proud of this collaboration with Harley-Davidson who shares the same brand sentiments and values of quality, strength, safety and design. We hope our innovations that are perfectly designed for on-the-go professionals who dare to dream of the endless possibilities of life will continue to empower their lifestyle,” added Eric Kuan, APAC Senior Commercial Director of Targus.

In a ‘Top Spender Reward’ contest, Singaporeans will stand the chance to win the Targus x Harley-Davidson 2019 Iron 833™ bike worth SGD $29,999. To participate, shoppers will simply need to collect points by purchasing Targus accessories from more than 120 point of sales (link) in Singapore. In addition, depending on the number of points collected, consumers can redeem more Targus goodies such as an USB Car Charger, Safire Backpack, and Brick Messenger Bag. The contest ends on 12 October 2019.

