Tarte is selling surprise bags filled with discounted makeup, and they cost less than $50 each

caption Tarte Cosmetics is now celebrating its 19th birthday with sales and promotions. source Presley Ann/Stringer/Getty Images

Tarte Cosmetics is currently hosting online sales in celebration of the brand’s 19th birthday.

At the time of this post, shoppers can purchase mystery bags filled with six discounted makeup products for $48.

Discounted skin-care products are also available in $56 sets.

Both mystery bags will only be available until midnight.

Tarte Cosmetics is celebrating its 19th birthday with sales and promotions on its website.

The brand is currently offering 19% off products across its entire site, so long as shoppers enter the code 19BDAY at checkout. For an even higher discount, beauty lovers can also buy mystery bags filled with discounted makeup and skin-care products.

At the time of this post, Tarte is selling $48 surprise bags that are said to contain six fan-favorite items.

caption A makeup mystery bag from Tarte. source Tarte Cosmetics

According to Tarte’s website, each makeup set is comprised of four full-sized products, one miniature item, and a pink makeup bag that says “never not busy.” The contained products are said to be worth a combined total of $122 – which is more than a 60% discount.

Skin-care lovers can also get in on the deal. At the time of this post, Tarte Cosmetics is selling “skin-care surprise sets” for $56, though they’re said to be worth $112.

Each kit is said to contain two full-sized products, two travel items, a miniature product, and a bag that reads “I wake up for makeup.”

caption A skin-care mystery bag from Tarte. source Tarte Cosmetics

Those interested in the promotion will have to shop quickly – both bags are only available until midnight.