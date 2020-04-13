Former NFL quarterback Tarvaris Jackson dies in car crash

source REUTERS/Mike Stone

Former NFL quarterback Tarvaris Jackson died on Sunday night in a car crash in Alabama. He was 36.

Jackson spent 10 years in the NFL as both a starter and a backup quarterback, playing the majority of his career with the Minnesota Vikings and Seattle Seahawks.

Jackson won a Super Bowl with the Seahawks in 2014, playing in the fourth quarter before Seattle defeated the Denver Broncos 43-8.

The news was first reported by NFL Network’s Ian Rapaport, who confirmed through a spokesperson for Tennessee State University, where Jackson worked as a quarterback coach.

Former #Seahawks QB Tarvaris Jackson died last night in a car accident in Alabama, a spokesperson for his employer Tennessee State tells me. Jackson, 36, was TSU’s QB coach. Along with Seattle, he also played for the #Vikings and #Bills. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 13, 2020

ESPN’s Courtney Cronin reported more details on the crash.

Per ESPN:

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Jackson was involved in a single-vehicle crash at 8:50 p.m. Sunday when the 2012 Chevrolet Camaro he was driving left the roadway, struck a tree and then overturned. Jackson was transported to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Jackson spent 10 seasons in the NFL as both a starting quarterback and a backup, playing with the Minnesota Vikings and Seattle Seahawks for the majority of his career. He was drafted by the Vikings in the second round of the 2006 NFL Draft and went on to spend the first five years of his career in Minnesota, starting in 20 games.

In 2011, he joined the Seahawks and started 15 of 16 games, leading Seattle to a 7-9 record. The next year, the Seahawks drafted Russell Wilson who took over the starting job, with Jackson leaving for a brief stint with the Buffalo Bills.

In 2013, Jackson returned to the Seahawks to work as Wilson’s backup. Seattle went on to blow out the Denver Broncos 43-8 in Super Bowl XLVIII that February, taking such a dominant lead into the fourth quarter of the game that Jackson came in to relieve Wilson for the final plays of the game. It was the first time in 13 years that a backup had taken a Super Bowl snap.

On Twitter, Wilson offered his prayers for his former teammate and his family.

TJack… you will be missed. Praying for your family…Love you man. ???? — Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) April 13, 2020

Jackson is survived by his wife, Lakitta, and three children, Tarvaris, Takayla and Tyson.