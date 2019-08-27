The codirector of ‘Frozen’ confirms that Tarzan is not Anna and Elsa’s brother despite saying otherwise years ago

caption “Frozen” and “Tarzan” codirector Chris Buck confirmed that Anna, Elsa, and Tarzan are not siblings. source Disney

Sorry, Disney fans. Tarzan isn’t Anna and Elsa’s brother.

“Tarzan” codirector Chris Buck shut down theory started years ago at a 20th anniversary panel for the film at D23 Expo, which Insider attended.

“Tarzan’s parents are not Anna and Elsa’s parents,” said Buck Sunday night at the Anaheim Convention Center.

Buck previously said Anna and Elsa’s mother from “Frozen” gave birth to Tarzan in a Reddit AMA. Buck also codirected “Frozen.”

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Despite what Disney fans may believe, Tarzan is not related to “Frozen” characters Anna and Elsa.

“Can I put one rumor to rest that is my fault? Tarzan’s parents are not Anna and Elsa’s parents,” said codirector Chris Buck during a 20th anniversary panel for “Tarzan” to a lot of applause from the crowd.

caption “Tarzan” codirectors Chris Buck and Kevin Lima at D23 Expo on Sunday. The two shared behind-the-scenes stories of how “Tarzan” was made with Wayne Knight who starred in the film. source The Walt Disney Company/Image Group LA

Buck is also a codirector on 2013’s “Frozen” and is back as the codirector of the film’s sequel this November.

In 2014, Buck hosted a Reddit AMA with “Frozen” codirector Jennifer Lee where he told fans he had a theory about how his two Disney movies were connected.

After a fan asked where Anna and Elsa’s parents were planning to go when they were lost at sea, Buck said they didn’t die on the boat. Instead they “got washed up on a shore in a jungle island. The queen gave birth to a baby boy.” Buck, of course, was referencing Tarzan.

Buck doubled down on the theory with MTV News when he said he had the worlds of “Frozen” and “Tarzan” connected in his mind.

“I said, ‘Of course Anna and Elsa’s parents didn’t die. Yes, there was a shipwreck, but they were at sea a little bit longer than we think they were because the mother was pregnant, and she gave birth on the boat, to a little boy. They get shipwrecked, and somehow they really washed way far away from the Scandinavian waters, and they end up in the jungle. They end up building a tree house and a leopard kills them, so their baby boy is raised by gorillas. So in my little head, Anna and Elsa’s brother is Tarzan- but on the other side of that island are surfing penguins, to tie in a non-Disney movie, ‘Surf’s Up.’ That’s my fun little world.”

caption The only connection between “Tarzan” and “Frozen” is the directors. source Disney Animation

But at Sunday’s D23 Expo panel, Buck said he was just kidding when they hosted the Reddit AMA all those years ago.

“I said it as a joke once on Reddit and then wow. So sorry,” said Buck at D23 Expo. “I can sleep tonight.”