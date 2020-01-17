A 25-year-old woman collapsed and died on the way to urgent care after waiting over 2 hours at the emergency room to be treated

caption The emergency room at Froedtert Hospital in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. source Google Street View

Tashonna Ward, 25, collapsed and died after leaving the emergency room on January 2 because she waited for hours and they didn’t treat her.

The daycare worker had tried to see a doctor for chest pains and shortness of breath.

Her family has obtained a lawyer, and are meeting next week with the hospital to demand answers.

A young woman collapsed and died while driving to an urgent care office in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, earlier this month after getting fed up with the wait time for the emergency room at a local hospital.

Tashonna Ward, 25, had her sister drive her to Froedtert Hospital just before 5 p.m. on January 2, when she started experiencing chest pain and shortness of breath, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported.

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s report into Ward’s death said she underwent tests at the hospital, including a chest X-ray that determined that she had an enlarged heart, something she had learned back in March.

But instead of being admitted to the emergency room after the tests, she was sent back out to the waiting room with staff giving her no indication of how soon she would get a bed, according to the Sentinel.

caption Tashonna Ward collapsed and died after leaving the emergency room because of a long wait time earlier this month. source Go Fund Me

When her mother called her just before 6 p.m., Ward said that she’d been given tests and was waiting to see a doctor and had gone back to the front desk multiple times, asking to be seen.

At 7:35 p.m., she wrote about her frustrations with the wait time on Facebook.

“Idk what they can do about the emergency system at freodert (sic) but they damn sure need to do something,” she wrote. “I been here since 4:30 something for shortness of breath, and chest pains for them to just say it’s a two to SIX hour wait to see a dr.”

She left the emergency room around the same time, having her sister drive her to an urgent care where she hoped she might get quicker treatment.

But she collapsed on the car ride there, and was pronounced dead after an ambulance brought her back to the hospital. Hypertensive cardiovascular disease was given as the immediate cause of death.

A spokesperson for the hospital told the Sentinel: “The family is in our thoughts and has our deepest sympathy. We cannot comment further at this time.”

Ward’s family has since hired an attorney. They believe the hospital didn’t take her complaints seriously, and want answers. They have a meeting with hospitals officials next week, without lawyers present, to discuss what happened.

“I don’t think they care,” Ward’s mother, Yolanda, told WDJT. “I’m sorry but I really don’t think they cared about my daughter. She should not have been waiting out there that long.”

A GoFundMe has been started to raise money for Ward’s funeral.