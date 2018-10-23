We tried jelly donuts from 4 chains and there was a clear winner

caption I tried a variety of jelly donuts from four different chains. source Paige Bennett

There are few things more wonderful than enjoying a jelly-filled donut with a cup of coffee on Sunday mornings. So, I decided to hunt down the best jelly donut from popular donut chains.

Factoring in size, taste, and price, I tried seven varieties of jelly donuts from four different donut chains in the Los Angeles area. It’s worth noting that some of these (like Dunkin’ and Krispy Kreme) are more readily available in the US than others (Voodoo Doughnut and Yum Yum Donuts):

Here’s how the donuts stacked up.

The raspberry donut from Yum Yum Donuts was the cheapest, but I thought it was a bit lacking in flavor.

caption It was a really great price. source Paige Bennett

The raspberry-filled donut from Yum Yum Donuts was huge. It was also the most affordable option at only $1.19. While the texture was soft and not too dense, the donut overall needed a touch more glaze.

The donut was filled with the perfect amount of jelly.

caption The jelly to donut ratio was on point. source Paige Bennett

There was a perfect amount of filling, but we would have wanted it to be more flavorful.

The lemon jelly donut from Yum Yum Donuts was a bit too dry.

caption The donut was huge. source Paige Bennett

The lemon-filled variety was covered in powdered sugar instead of a glaze.

Again, Yum Yum Donuts wins on value: these donuts are large and only $1.19.

But there wasn’t enough of the tasty jelly in this donut for my liking.

caption The dough was a bit dense. source Paige Bennett

There wasn’t quite enough filling in my opinion, and the dough was a bit dense. Add in the powdered sugar, and the donut overall was a little bit too dry.

The raspberry donut from Krispy Kreme was light, fluffy, and flavorful.

caption They were a bit small. source Paige Bennett

When I pulled the donut from the bag, I was initially disappointed. The donuts from Krispy Kreme were the smallest donuts I sampled. But upon taking a bite, I was pleasantly surprised. The dough was light and fluffy.

There was the perfect amount of glaze and jelly.

caption The price was great, too. source Paige Bennett

The jelly-to-donut ratio was spot-on, and the raspberry filling was flavorful without being too sweet. There was the perfect amount of glaze. Although it was a smaller donut, it was only $1.59.

Krispy Kreme also offers a tasty strawberry-filled option.

caption It was coated in powdered sugar. source Paige Bennett

The strawberry jelly donut at Krispy Kreme was also a bit small, but it only cost $1.59.

The jelly was tasty.

caption There was an appropriate amount of filling. source Paige Bennett

Unlike the raspberry jelly-filled donut, this donut was coated in powdered sugar. Fortunately, it wasn’t dry thanks to an appropriate amount of filling. The flavor of the jelly was also delicious.

Since Dunkin’ Donuts was out of jelly donuts when I arrived, I sampled some jelly donut holes.

caption They could’ve used a bit more jelly. source Paige Bennett

Dunkin’ Donuts offers one type of jelly donut, but they were out of it when I arrived.

Instead, I got a five-pack of jelly-filled donut holes for $1.79. The donut holes had a sugary coating that was neither glaze nor powdered sugar and were filled with a berry-flavored jelly.

There wasn’t quite enough jelly for my taste.

caption To be fair, there wasn’t much room for jelly. source Paige Bennett

Oddly enough, the dough tasted like coffee. The inside was a good texture, but the outside was a bit dry. The jelly was delicious, but there just wasn’t enough of it in each donut hole for my liking.

Voodoo Doughnut offers a huge, delicious raspberry-filled donut, but it was pricey.

caption The donut was pretty large. source Paige Bennett

Voodoo Doughnut is a Portland-based donut shop that offers fun “out-there” donuts in a handful of locations around the US.

The one I visited attracts a lot of tourists, which might explain why the raspberry donut (which was large but similar in size to the raspberry donut at Yum Yums) cost $2.15.

The jelly was delicious, but there was too much of it.

caption It was really messy to eat. source Paige Bennett

Even so, it was great. The dough was soft and the jelly was sweet but not too sweet. I never thought it was possible, but there was a bit too much jelly in this donut – it made a mess.

The jelly-filled Mango Tango donut at Voodoo made me nostalgic for orange creamsicles.

caption It was very unique. source Paige Bennett

At $2.65 a pop, the Mango Tango was the most expensive of the donuts sampled. This donut was filled with a mango jelly, and in a surprising twist, the top was iced in vanilla frosting and sprinkled with Tang.

I was very pleasantly surprised by this donut.

caption It tasted similar to an orange creamsicle. source Paige Bennett

I really thought I would hate this donut because it was topped with Tang, which seemed strange to me. But I actually really enjoyed it. It tasted shockingly similar to an orange creamsicle.

The verdict? Both of Krispy Kreme’s donuts top my list, but the raspberry-filled one wins overall.

caption All of these donuts are worth trying. source Paige Bennett

With its affordable price, light and fluffy dough, and flavorful jellies, Krispy Kreme was my overall favorite.

Out of the two Krispy Kreme donuts I tried, the classic raspberry-filled donut was the clear winner in my book.

Although the donuts were a bit smaller than the other chains’ offerings, they were still the perfect size for breakfast, a snack, or dessert. But let’s be honest – no matter where you pick up a jelly donut, it’s bound to be a winner.

