Tasting Kitchen (TK) Showcases the Year-round Appeal of Niseko

The latest edition of Asia’s leading epicurean lifestyle and travel magazine takes readers on a captivating four-season tour of Japan’s premier ski and leisure resort.









HONG KONG, CHINA – Media OutReach – 1 November 2019 – Tasting Kitchen (TK), Asia’s leading epicurean lifestyle and travel magazine with distribution across Mainland China, Hong Kong, and Macau, has partnered with the Niseko Promotion Board to create North to Niseko, a special themed issue that was distributed at the G20 Tourism Ministers’ Meeting. The annual global conference of tourism ministers and tourism-related organizations from the G20 countries was held on 25-26 October in Kutchan-cho, Hokkaido, at the Park Hyatt Niseko Hanazono.





North to Niseko bursts with the vibrant images and insightful writing that award-winning TK is noted for. The issue highlights every aspect of the region’s appeal, from its thriving arts and crafts scene to its burgeoning array of luxury accommodations, from picturesque farms and fishing villages to exceptional food and drink establishments. “Travelers to Niseko,” says TK Publisher Mark Hammons, “are most often drawn by the region’s famous winter activities, but, as we so delightfully discovered this past August, its outdoor lifestyle and dining destinations hold an equal allure.”





TK Director of Photography David Hartung, Senior Writer Mamie Chen, and contributor Andrea Lo traveled to Niseko to explore the region’s distinctive flavors and the work of some of its most innovative chefs, including Shinichi Maeda of modern Japanese restaurant An Dining. “Maeda’s summer menu,” writes Chen, “is a bountiful homage to the produce and seafood that Hokkaido is famous for.”





Yuichi Kamimura of Niseko’s Michelin-starred Kamimura is another featured chef, whose year-round seasonal menus make the most of the area’s plenty. “In the winter,” he says, “Niseko is so busy, and I love the energy and atmosphere. In the summer, I enjoy finding and cooking fresh Hokkaido ingredients — how good is that?”





Of North to Niseko, Hammons remarks, “Food and travel are driving passions for TK‘s readers, and they are eager for both kinds of adventures. In this issue, we wanted to provide an exciting vicarious experience, and I’d tell our audience that the best approach is simply to read on, get inspired, and plan a Niseko journey of their own.”





















For high-res images, please follow this link: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/02gv0ruwa4cfo11/AACSA-XUr6Qbd1QZ9pEF1ceAa?dl=0





