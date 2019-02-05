I tried 11 of the most unique potato chip flavors in Taiwan, including ‘Classic Ham’ and ‘Salted Egg’

caption The chip flavors I tried are flavors I haven’t seen in America. source Martha Sorren

Lay’s potato chips can be found all over Taiwan.

I tried 11 flavors of chips you can’t find in the US, and most of them were meat-related.

In terms of flavor and texture, I felt the Taiwan Lay’s potato chips were quite different from American Lay’s potato chips.

Unsurprisingly, potato chips are pretty popular around the world. And sometimes brands go global, switching up their flavors and branding depending on the tastes of the region. One of those brands is Lay’s.

In Taiwan, potato chips come in flavors like grilled prawn, beef noodle, seaweed, and “Classic Ham.” I noticed that meat-flavored chips were especially popular in Taiwan, with eight of the 11 flavors I tried being some sort of chicken, beef, pork, or seafood flavor.

The flavors offered in Taiwan were much different from flavors available in the US, but the chips in Taiwan don’t just differ from US chips in terms of taste and flavor selection. I felt the Lay’s chips in Taiwan were definitely not as oily as some chips in America can be, which I thought made every chip taste more like it’s been baked instead of fried. I also felt that the bags of chips in Taiwan were much smaller than your typical family-sized bag in the US. Each bag ranged from around 30 NT to 45 NT (New Taiwan dollars) which makes them about $1.00 to $1.50 USD.

Here are the 11 flavors I tried and how the chips matched up to the flavor listed on the bag.

The Thai Grilled Prawn chips smelled like seafood.

caption Lay’s Thai Grilled Prawn source Martha Sorren

Prawns are similar in taste to shrimp, but a little sweeter. If you’re someone who likes sweet and savory combinations, you’d probably like this chip. But because it was ridged, more flavoring could get trapped in the crevices and be a little overpowering if you’re not a shrimp fan.

The Pork with BBQ Sauce chips definitely delivered on the flavor.

caption Lay’s Deep Ridged Pork with BBQ Sauce source Martha Sorren

You can taste both the meat and sauce parts of these chips. It tasted sort of like a sautéed, glazed ham that you might have at a holiday dinner. So, like the prawn chips, it was meaty, but also a little sweet. It also was the first of many meat-flavored chips which I felt all sort of started to taste the same over time.

I thought the Salted Egg-flavored chips were a little metallic-tasting.

caption Lay’s Salted Egg source Martha Sorren

Salted egg is a popular flavor in Taiwan – you can even get salted egg burgers at Burger King in Taiwan. These chips definitely tasted unique and they had more of an egg taste than a salt one.

The Classic Ham chips tasted like the potato chip version of beef jerky.

caption Lay’s Classic Ham source Martha Sorren

These chips had a little bit of a spicy kick and they tasted just like salty roasted ham. They were sort of like bacon in chip form and they were one of my favorites of the bunch.

The Swiss Cheese flavor felt like an interesting twist on America’s classic Cheddar and Sour Cream-flavored chips.

caption Lay’s Swiss Cheese source Martha Sorren

The flavor of the Swiss cheese chips is definitely milder than others I tried. If you prefer your cheese to have a sharper taste, you might not enjoy these as much. They weren’t bad, they were just a little underwhelming to me because I’m used to the strong artificial cheese flavoring found in American chips.

The Pepper Chicken chips really dialed up the pepper flavor.

caption Lay’s Deep Ridged Pepper Chicken source Martha Sorren

There were visible pepper flakes on these chips, which both smelled and tasted peppery. Although there was a strong pepper flavor, it sort of overpowered any chicken flavor. After eating these, I tasted nothing but pepper for a while after.

The Roasted Ribs flavor tasted like classic BBQ chips.

caption Lay’s Roasted Ribs source Martha Sorren

Like the BBQ pork chips, these had a strong BBQ sauce flavor. But these tasted a little less like meat, perhaps because ribs themselves don’t have as much meat on them. The ridges of these chips helped trap the BBQ flavoring, which is also why it probably stood out more than the actual ribs taste.

I really did feel the Beef Noodle chips tasted like soup.

caption Lay’s Beef Noodle source Martha Sorren

These chips had a strong broth flavor that definitely had hints of beef. The added spices were tasty and they were sprinkled on top of the chip, so the flavor really hit me. The chips that had extra seasoning tended to taste better because I really tasted the flavor.

The Kyushu Seaweed chips had small seaweed flakes on them.

caption Lay’s Kyushu Seaweed source Martha Sorren

I thought these were delicious. If you like other seaweed snacks, you’d probably like these. The seaweed flavor was pronounced in both the chip itself and the added flakes on top.

The Korean Spicy Pork flavored chips tasted exactly like spicy pork.

caption Lay’s Korean Spicy Pork source Martha Sorren

This was another favorite of mine. The flavors were very strong which is what was missing in some of the other chips. They were spicy and tasted like BBQ but with a unique kick that comes from the Korean pork, which is usually marinated in things like soy sauce, onions, pepper flakes, Korean chili paste, and sesame oil. It has a very authentic taste that really popped in the chip.

The Thailand Chicken chips had a lemon flavor.

caption Lay’s Thailand Chicken source Martha Sorren

What makes these different from just chicken chips is the lemon and Thai seasoning. But I couldn’t really taste any chicken because of the powerful lemon flavor. The stronger flavoring on these chips made it even more delightful to devour the whole bag.

