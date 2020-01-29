People say their makeup puffs from Tati Westbrook’s beauty brand are ripping apart after they wash them

caption Tati Westbrook launched the Blendiful makeup puffs in early January. source Tati Westbrook/YouTube

YouTuber Tati Westbrook released an $18 set of makeup puffs called Blendiful in early January.

The puffs – which can used with liquid, powder, and cream makeup – are said to be reusable and machine washable.

On Twitter, however, some Tati Beauty customers say their Blendiful puffs ripped apart after washing them.

One customer told Insider that Westbrook personally reached out to her about the damaged products, but eventually stopped responding.

People say their makeup puffs from Tati Westbrook’s beauty brand are ripping apart after being washed.

The YouTuber released the $18 set of makeup puffs, called Blendiful, in early January, and has since received mainly positive feedback from customers. Even YouTubers like Manny MUA and Laura Lee have praised the products online.

Now, however, people on Twitter are sharing photos of their damaged products, and asking Westbrook to address the issue.

People started sharing photos of their ripped Blendiful puffs on Twitter

In her January 10 YouTube video about the products, Westbrook said her brand’s Blendiful puffs can be used on liquid, cream, and powder makeup. She also said the puffs are reusable and machine washable.

According to Twitter users, however, the products don’t meet the latter claim. Instead, some people say the puffs are being torn apart while washed in machines and by hand.

So @tatibeauty I love my blendiful but while simply washing it and not even that rough it literally ripped at the seem, what can I do? I have barely used it long and I don’t think that is right, I was not being rough with it at all — sunshine2121 (@craxyconfused) January 28, 2020

@GlamLifeGuru #blendiful #blendifulripped I know some people had issues with theirs tearing after the first wash. I haven't even washed it yet. Anybody had any success fixing this? I'm sad because I love Tati and really like it but for $18 I expect it to last more than a day. pic.twitter.com/3evUbooBCE — Jamie Weaver (@ChasingJme03) January 26, 2020

I’m so sad… second day of using my blendiful and it has ripped down the seam…it makes my makeup look flawless…I was so excited to do my makeup again today. I hand washed it yesterday after I used it…I’m wondering if I washed it incorrectly? @GlamLifeGuru pic.twitter.com/819TPS6hQ6 — Rebecca Hilliard (@RebeccaHillia14) January 22, 2020

@TatiBEAUTY @GlamLifeGuru when I saw your new product coming out I was so excited, so I got the Blendiful for $28.90, I live in France so I'd to pay the international shipping. Tried it twice, liked it. I'm washing it for the 2nd time & it's ripped already #tatibeauty — VKAYVIE (@vkayvie) January 26, 2020

@GlamLifeGuru Tati, I love you. But my blendiful ripped open. I want a refund. — Steffy W. (@faceartbysteffy) January 21, 2020

One customer named Caitlyn Rhodes told Insider that she purchased the Blendiful puffs as a long-time fan of Westbrook. However, she wasn’t immediately impressed by the YouTuber’s latest product. After using the puff to apply her foundation, Rhodes said her skin looked “streaky and blotchy.” She prefers using it to apply powder products.

After washing the puff three times by hand in the sink, Rhodes said it became stained, “lost its original texture,” and ripped “on two different sides at the seams.” She said she was left feeling “devastated and a little ripped off” by the damaged puff.

My #blendiful ripped in two places after three uses ???? I washed very gently by hand (still couldn’t get the foundation stains out) and then this happened. I’ve also been struggling with use and need a @GlamLifeGuru tutorial to help. I emailed support last week and no response ???? pic.twitter.com/7ru3qpousv — Caitlyn (@caitlemony) January 27, 2020

“I sent an email to customer support the day it ripped and didn’t hear back for four days, after I posted a photo of my ripped Blendiful on Twitter,” Rhodes told Insider. “The same day I received DMs from Tati and Tati Beauty asking for my order number and email. I sent the requested info and haven’t heard back yet. That was on Monday.”

caption Tati Westbrook sent this DM to Caitlyn Rhodes. source Caitlyn Rhodes

YouTubers have also posted videos about their Blendiful puffs ripping

One YouTuber, who goes by Seeking Alexandria online, shared a video about her experience using the makeup applicators. She says in her video that she tried to wash her puffs in a machine two different ways, but that both products ripped.

In an email sent to Insider, the YouTuber said she thinks it’s unfortunate when “any brand has so many reported problems on the heels of a new launch.”

“I think a large factor in all of this is the wait in hearing from the brand, in this case Tati, and due to its delay, we are seeing more and more people who want answers and are getting frustrated,” she said. “In my video, I made no assertions about customer service or Tati for that reason – I always like to try and give the brand a chance to have their side of the story be heard first.”

Another YouTuber, who goes by the name GlitterBeauties on YouTube, showed her Blendiful puffs ripping as she washed them by hand. In the comments section of her video, she explained that the puffs aren’t actually sewn together at all.

“Some of you noticed that in the area where they are all ripping, it seems that there are no threads,” the YouTuber wrote. “So basically the puff is glued together and not sewn. Which honestly, I’m not sure why they would choose to do that.”

Representatives for Tati Westbrook, Tati Beauty, and GlitterBeauties did not immediately respond to Insider’s requests for comment.